Temac will take part to RosUpack 2017

-- Temac, italian company leader in the production of slitting machines and special packaging machines on customer demands, will take part to RosUpack 2017 with its russian agent VIP.It is an international event, the largest exhibition for the packaging industry in Russia and Eastern Europe.It is set in Moscow from 20 th to June 23th . For the insiders it is known the importance that this event covers for the Packaging and labelling: 18,842 visitors from 53 countries and 78 regions of Russia, 500 exhibitors from 33 world countries, such as Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Finland, Japan, UK and many others.Temac invites you at Pavilion 1 Hall 3 C103.Temac puts in the first place the love for its customers and carries out for years his work with passion and commitment.The care into the needs and specificities of its client company is shown by the high percentage of loyal customers.The punctual pre and post sales service is, then, an added value for the company.Also the respect for the environment is important for Temac, in fact it has introduced on the entire range of production, the "Ecosystemac"brand, certifying the performance and sustainability of the products. Following a "green philosophy" Temac produces low environmental impact machines with the maximum guarantee of reliability and efficiency in the production cycle.The constant search for innovative solutions leads Temac in every step.Thanks to the capacity of the staff and the know-how of thirty years in the converting sector, Temac offers high-tech solutions, giving a high-level support for its customers.Contacts:Temac SrlViale Libertà, 30, 21015Lonate Pozzolo (Varese)Tel: +39 0331 660507info@temac.it