AC Service Tucson Alaskan Air Conditioning
Some things are certainties - death, taxes and triple digits during the summer in Arizona. Unfortunately, as the temperature rises, so does our utility bills. But, it's pay up or roast. But there are things we can do to not only stay cool, but reduce the financial bite.
· Using a ceiling fan won't really cool the room. But it will circulate the air faster, causing perspiration to evaporate faster, which is why we feel cooler. You can save on your utility bill by using a ceiling fan instead of an air conditioner, or lower the AC and use the fan, too.
· Close your blind, shades or drapes during the hottest part of the day. Use light colors for window treatments for added efficiency. Lighter colors reflect heat better than darker colors at reflecting the heat away from the inside of your home.
· Attic vent fans pull the hot air up and out allowing cooler air to enter the home at a faster rate. The surface of a roof can absorb a lot of heat so a vent fan will help exhaust this heat back outside.
· No one really likes to use the stove top or oven when it's scorching outside. When possible use the microwave or small cooking appliances such as electric griddles or grills that give off less heat.
· Fluorescent light bulbs give off 70% less heat than traditional incandescent bulbs which can lower cooling cost, too. Use area specific lighting as opposed to whole room lighting to light up just the areas where you need light.
· Seal leaks with weather stripping and caulk. We seal up our homes against the cold air in the winter; we can do the same to keep out the heat in hot weather. Add weather stripping around doors, windows and window air conditioners. Caulk around TV cable, electric or plumbing entrances, dryer vent exhausts.
· Your air conditioner should be well maintained. A clean and well-tuned cooling system functions more efficiently. Change the filters regularly and schedule a yearly inspection and tune-up. If your system is inefficient, it may time to replace it. Newer systems can be over 50% more efficient than units that were installed just ten years ago.
· Unplug power adapters when not in use. Those little boxes attached to the power cords for recharging our cell phones, laptops, and other electrical items give off heat.
· Use shade trees to shade your windows and doors, when possible. Small trees can do a lot to block out the sun on a one story house, even the first year you plant them. Choose healthy, well developed species that are a few years old. They may cost more, but you'll also notice a quicker return on your investment, as well as cooler temperatures within your home.
For quality AC service Tucson Alaskan Air Conditioning (http://www.alaskanhomeservices.com) should be your first call.
