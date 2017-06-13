Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Mass Mutual as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Mass Mutual as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Mass Mutual will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Living mutual has always been at the core of our human existence, and it's the principle that's guided us since our founding in 1851. It's not a concept we invented, but one we champion for the simple reason that people take it for granted today.While the world would have us strive for independence, the truth is when we depend on one another, we aren't just more secure - life is happier and more fulfilling. So as we celebrate our new identity and continued values with our new film, we're reminding everyone that who we are stays the same.At MassMutual, corporate responsibility is a fundamental part of who they are. Since 1851, they've made people a priority, and today, that commitment to their policyowners and customers continues. It includes their employees and advisors, the communities where they live and work, and their environment. For them, it is about doing the right thing for the people who matter most.MassMutual is guided by a diverse team of executives, bringing deep and varied knowledge to the company's strategic plans and investment decisions. Through their commitment and example these executives set and uphold the values that make MassMutual a leading corporate citizen in the community at large and a steadfast financial partner for its policyowners and customersThe Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.