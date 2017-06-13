News By Tag
Volkswagen Phoenix | Peoria VW
In today's world owning a car is not just convenient, it's almost a necessity. For the most part, cars are a way for us to get from one point to another. They are also an essential part of everyday life and even reflect our personality and interests. We purchase things like sunshades to protect our vehicle's dashboard, and seat covers to protect the upholstery. But despite tall of that caring, we frequently neglect the importance of hand car wash.
Everyone's is busy doing something – work, parenting, traveling, etc.. We often forget to keep their vehicle clean.. A clean vehicle can make all the difference in how you feel about your vehicle, and yourself. Knowing that your vehicle looks as good on the outside and inside can give you the feeling of accomplishment and pride.
Not only that, but for ideal performance, it is important to keep your car clean. Dust and air react with oxygen which can cause rust on the exterior parts of your vehicle. Also, if you forget to clean your vehicle from the inside, it may result in an awful bad smell. So, how can you keep your vehicle clean? There are choices. You can consider hand washing your vehicle or go for an automatic car wash. But, why you should spend time hand washing your car when you can quickly use an automatic car wash?
Some may declare that an automatic car wash is a highly effective means of cleaning your vehicle, it really isn't. Automatic car washes provide convenience, nothing more. If time would not be a factor, hand washing vehicles is better in every way. This is especially true for a new vehicle.
For example, after using an automatic car wash, it is not uncommon to experience damage to your car, such as swirls or scratches. Automatic car wash centers use equipment that is damaged from washing several cars a day. This equipment is not replaced or repaired frequently. Also, many times, they use cheap cleaning products which can cause damage to the paint of your car. Moreover, dirty cars come in the car wash and leave their dirt behind on the brush or cloth that will scrub your car next, causing further damage to your car paint.
