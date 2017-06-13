Hesohi releases fifth LP album 'Conversation'

Hesohi

The digital music artist known as Hesohi has released his fifth studio album, "Conversation."The record contains six original Hesohi tracks and a bonus single for a total of an hour and fifteen minutes of listening. Five of these are available only with the entire record while tracks Two and Seven may be purchased as singles. The album has been proudly published on the LovethangBoomin'System independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. An eclectic, post-modern take on trip-hop blended with ambient and classical composition methods, "Conversation"proves that Hesohi is an artist for the new millennium.Hesohi cites as main artistic influences Art of Noise, Cinematic Orchestra, Towa Tei, Avalanches, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, the Late Night Tales Series, and All Good Funk Alliance. But he's not alone on "Conversation."Joining Hesohi in the studio for his fifth full-length album are Douglas T. Martin, Derek Sibert, and Steve Fernandez.Hesohi himself describes his new record as "downtempo,"but admits that "The first term that comes to mind is trip hop.""This music doesn't contain the obligatory sample-based sounds that usually accompany the beats in this genre," writes Hesohi. "The sound is synth-oriented, with live guitar and bass performances that sound like conversations between the instruments."This principle comes from classical music, where it is known as call-and-response, or antiphony. Also similar to classical composition forms is Hesohi's carrying of themes throughout tracks 10 and even 20 minutes long, as well as across the entire record – or as the artist himself puts it: "The idea of the 'track' is expanded and transformed into the idea of the 'composition,' in the way that one might paint a picture onto a large canvas and later paint a mural onto a wall.""Conversation"is digital music for the connoisseur of sounds. To steal a phrase from one of Hesohi's cited inspirations, Towa Tei, it is a sound museum.Hesohi's label, LovethangBoomin'System, says of the record that "There is a feel of a producer exploring the sensibility of techno at a much slower pace, and without the constraint of fitting the end result into kind some kind of format. The songs take their time to get where they are going. The attention to detail provides dynamics that move the listener through the arrangement effortlessly. The time passes in a comfortable manner. The mix is lush but unquiet with a good amount of animation."Speaking to his fans, friends and cohorts, Hesohi writes:"Thanks to the people who have introduced me to so many beautiful songs. I am forever on a quest to listen and learn about the world and it's inhabitants through culture and express myself with music. Thanks to the artists who inspire and energize my spirit. Thanks for the Family love and support. I appreciate very much the people of this planet. Partypeople, hold tight. We are gonna make it. Everything is gonna be alright. Stay positive. Spread love. Be kind to yourself."