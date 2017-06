Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global molecular spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, usage pattern, mode of administration, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

The global molecular spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 6,443.5 million by 2024, from USD 3,959.8 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.· Nuclear Magnetic Resonance· Continuous Wave· Fourier Transform· Solid State· UV-Vis, Infrared (IR)· Near Infrared (NIR)· Colour Spectroscopy· Raman Spectroscopy· Pharmaceuticals· Biotech· Food and Beverages· Environmental Testing· AcademicsBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market revenues, owing to the rising obese population, along with the technologically-advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as a result of the increasing awareness regarding healthcare, especially in emerging economies such as India and China.· Bruker Corporation· Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.· Agilent Technologies· ABB, Avantes· Block Engineering· Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH· Cobalt Light Systems Ltd· Galaxy Scientific· Gasera· Ibsen Photonics· Industrial Test Systems, Inc.· Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.· Keit Spectrometers· Magritek· EMD Millipore Corporation· PerkinElmer Inc.· Raptor Photonics PLC· Shimadzu Corporation· Spectral Evolution· Viavi Solutions· WITec GmbH· B&W Tek· StellarNet· Si-WareSystems· Foss· Jasco, Inc.· Jeol Ltd.