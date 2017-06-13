News By Tag
Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The Global molecular spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, usage pattern, mode of administration, end user, distribution channel, and geography.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
· Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
· Continuous Wave
· Fourier Transform
· Solid State
By Technology:
· UV-Vis, Infrared (IR)
· Near Infrared (NIR)
· Colour Spectroscopy
· Raman Spectroscopy
By Application:
· Pharmaceuticals
· Biotech
· Food and Beverages
· Environmental Testing
· Academics
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market revenues, owing to the rising obese population, along with the technologically-
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Key Players of the Molecular Spectroscopy Market:
· Bruker Corporation
· Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.
· Agilent Technologies
· ABB, Avantes
· Block Engineering
· Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH
· Cobalt Light Systems Ltd
· Galaxy Scientific
· Gasera
· Ibsen Photonics
· Industrial Test Systems, Inc.
· Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.
· Keit Spectrometers
· Magritek
· EMD Millipore Corporation
· PerkinElmer Inc.
· Raptor Photonics PLC
· Shimadzu Corporation
· Spectral Evolution
· Viavi Solutions
· WITec GmbH
· B&W Tek
· StellarNet
· Si-WareSystems
· Foss
· Jasco, Inc.
· Jeol Ltd.
