The Miller Group Ranked Again Among Top 501 Managed Service Providers by MSPmentor
ST. LOUIS - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Miller Group again ranks among the world's most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor's 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.
The Miller Group moves up 17 spots to number 380 on the list this year from number 397 in 2016. The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net.
"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the top MSP providers in the world. Not just that, to be part of such a small group from Missouri is great too," said Joe Svoboda. "Comparatively, we're smaller than the others on this list from our region so this award supports that the direction we're headed will continue to serve our clients well."
"On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate The Miller Group for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. "The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry."
The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.
In business since 1985, the Miller Group is headquartered in Des Peres, Missouri and is a full-service technology solutions provider for small to medium sized businesses. They currently service over 400 companies across the St. Louis region and have a reputation for outstanding customer service.
About Penton Technology's Channel Brands
Penton Technology's channel brands define emerging IT markets and disrupt established IT markets. They are a division of Informa. The channel brands include: MSPmentor (www.MSPmentor.net), The VAR Guy (www.TheVARguy.com)
