Cody Creamer Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

Industry News





Cody Creamer Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
DALLAS - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates gains new associate Cody Creamer to the Dallas office and will be a buyer's agent for the Tatum Hood Home Selling Team. He brings a passion for real estate. "My mission is to work very hard to help my clients of homeownership become a reality," stated Mr. Creamer.

Prior to commencing his career to real estate, Mr. Creamer worked in the tire business as a technician.  He gained outstanding communication skills and excelled in providing excellent customer service. "I learned how to listen and give the customers what they needed," stated Mr. Creamer. "I'm excited to use my skills with new clients to help find their perfect home"

Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Dallas office spoke highly of Mr. Creamer by stating, "Mr. Creamer is very knowledgeable and knows the market. I have been very impressed with his strong professional work ethics. He will be a strong asset to our office and to the Tatum Hood Home Selling Team."

As Texas native, Mr. Creamer has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can assist any client with finding the ideal location. He is married and has three daughters. Mr. Creamer enjoys spending quality time with his family and a couple of his favorite hobbies are fishing and hunting.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Cody Creamer can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.818.4128 or via email at cody.creamer@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

