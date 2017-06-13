Smithsonian Learning Lab Proves The Best Things In Life Really Are Free

One year after launch, over 2 million free resources are available for teachers and students.

Smithsonian Learning Lab

-- Navigation North is celebrating the one year anniversary of launching a flagship project, the- http://learninglab.si.edu - an engaging online toolkit enabling anyone to find, customize and share digital museum resources. In the year since the public debut, over 1 million additional resources have been added to the platform.Meanwhile, the Navigation North team has been busy adding new features. Users can now download files to 3D print many historic items featured as 3D models in various collections. Educators now have the ability to create quizzes where students are required to place objects in historical order. Another new feature is the ability to embed collections into other websites and systems.Navigation North led research, design, and development for the Smithsonian Learning Lab; where educators and learners can search, organize, and curate over 2 million unique digital objects to create custom learning collections.The Smithsonian Learning Lab has received several recognitions over its inaugural year, including, and a"It's great to have developed a platform we're so passionate about," notes Chris Bordeaux, Director of Creative Services for Navigation North, "and for the Learning Lab to receive so much recognition in its first year is incredible."To celebrate the one year anniversary of the Smithsonian Learning Lab debut, Navigation North will be hosting a happy hour in their Minneapolis office. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the platform and discuss technology use in the classroom.Thursday, June 22 at 4 PM CSTNavigation North1010 West Lake Street, Suite 100Minneapolis, MN 55408By creating digital learning tools and online professional development environments, Navigation North combines educational expertise with innovative development to help promote the power of learning and sharing.