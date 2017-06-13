 
News By Tag
* Smithsonian
* Edtech
* Digital Learning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Smithsonian Learning Lab Proves The Best Things In Life Really Are Free

One year after launch, over 2 million free resources are available for teachers and students.
 
 
Smithsonian Learning Lab
Smithsonian Learning Lab
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Smithsonian
Edtech
Digital Learning

Industry:
Education

Location:
Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

MINNEAPOLIS - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Navigation North is celebrating the one year anniversary of launching a flagship project, the Smithsonian Learning Lab - http://learninglab.si.edu - an engaging online toolkit enabling anyone to find, customize and share digital museum resources. In the year since the public debut, over 1 million additional resources have been added to the platform.

Meanwhile, the Navigation North team has been busy adding new features. Users can now download files to 3D print many historic items featured as 3D models in various collections. Educators now have the ability to create quizzes where students are required to place objects in historical order. Another new feature is the ability to embed collections into other websites and systems.

Navigation North led research, design, and development for the Smithsonian Learning Lab; where educators and learners can search, organize, and curate over 2 million unique digital objects to create custom learning collections.

The Smithsonian Learning Lab has received several recognitions over its inaugural year, including Top 10 Tech of 2016 by School Library Journal, Best EdTech of 2016 by Common Sense Education, and a 2017 Gold MUSE Award for Education and Outreach.

"It's great to have developed a platform we're so passionate about," notes Chris Bordeaux, Director of Creative Services for Navigation North, "and for the Learning Lab to receive so much recognition in its first year is incredible."

To celebrate the one year anniversary of the Smithsonian Learning Lab debut, Navigation North will be hosting a happy hour in their Minneapolis office. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the platform and discuss technology use in the classroom.

Thursday, June 22 at 4 PM CST

Navigation North
1010 West Lake Street, Suite 100
Minneapolis, MN 55408

About Navigation North

By creating digital learning tools and online professional development environments, Navigation North combines educational expertise with innovative development to help promote the power of learning and sharing.

http://www.navigationnorth.com

Contact
Chris Bordeaux
***@navigationnorth.com
End
Source:
Email:***@navigationnorth.com Email Verified
Tags:Smithsonian, Edtech, Digital Learning
Industry:Education
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Navigation North PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share