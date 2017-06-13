Results Physiotherapy Central Austin Clinic Opens

Country(s)
AUSTIN, Texas - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, a leader in helping people live without pain, continues its rapid expansion in the Austin area with the opening of a new clinic in Central Austin.
The new clinic, located in the Jefferson Building at 1600 W. 38th St., Suite 132, opened June 6th, making it the Franklin, Tennessee-based provider's eighth clinic in the greater Austin area.
Results features therapists who have been trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo. By focusing on manual therapy techniques and individually-
Evan Kelley, PT, DPT, COMT, has been named Director of the new clinic. Kelley holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Tennessee and is certified in both Trigger Point Dry Needling and Orthopedic Manual Therapy. In the 38th Street Clinic, he will eventually supervise a staff of eight to 10.
"This close to downtown, there's a great mix of residential and business areas," Kelley said. "And being right on a high traffic, medically-oriented area like 38th Street puts us on the way to work and home for thousands of people."
He added that he anticipates drawing patients from the University of Texas area, Hyde Park, and Downtown because of the clinic's central location.
To accommodate patients' schedules, the Central Austin clinic offers early morning and after-work appointments. At this time, on Monday and Wednesday they're open until 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday the clinic opens at 7 a.m.
Results' therapists use an innovative hands-on approach, which studies show generates faster pain relief and longer-lasting recovery. Founded more than 20 years ago, the company goes beyond exercise-only treatments to help patients understand why they're in pain and how to stay healthy after their treatment is finished.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patient satisfaction.
"Austin is an important market for us and the community has been very welcoming," said Tony Ueber, President and CEO of Results Physiotherapy. "Hiking, biking, running – Texans love the outdoors and we're excited that we have a chance to help them enjoy it."
He added, "Our growth is giving more people around here the opportunity to try Results. We have a unique approach to eliminating pain that has a powerful and lasting effect on people's lives."
The in-clinic experience is one of the things that sets Results apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow lesser trained employees to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education that is four times the industry standard.
"We offer a level of engagement other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "And our patients love it."
With more than 125 clinics currently operating in the Southeast, Results plans to continue expanding across Texas and the Southwest in the months and years ahead.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the new Central Austin clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com
