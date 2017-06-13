News By Tag
Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Trends 2017– Global Industry Analysis, Size Forecast to 2024
Global Cancer Diagnostics Market By Technology (ELISA, ELFA, PCR, NGS, Immunohistochemistry, Microarray, Imaging (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Mammography), Biopsy), Application, Geography.
Key factors propelling growth of this market are technological advancements in the diagnostics imaging systems, growing number of cancer patients globally, rapidly aging population, and huge government support for research in cancer diagnostics. However, factors such as the dearth of skilled professionals and high capital investments for imaging systems are restraining the growth of the market.
The market is segmented on the basis of technology and application, and geography.
By Technology:
· ELISA
· ELFA
· PCR
· NGS
· Immunohistochemistry
· Microarray
· Imaging
1. MRI
2. CT
3. PET
4. Ultrasound
5. Mammography
· Biopsy
By Application:
· Breast Cancer
· Lung Cancer
· Colorectal Cancer
· Melonoma
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Major Players Operating In This Market:
· Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
· Illumina, Inc.
· Becton
· Dickinson and Company
· GE Healthcare
· QIAGEN N.V.
· Agilent Technologies, Inc.
· Roche Diagnostics
· Siemens Healthcare
· Philips Healthcare
· C.R. Bard, Inc.
· Hologic, Inc.
Other Market Insights:
