Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Trends 2017– Global Industry Analysis, Size Forecast to 2024

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market By Technology (ELISA, ELFA, PCR, NGS, Immunohistochemistry, Microarray, Imaging (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Mammography), Biopsy), Application, Geography.
 
 
PUNE, India - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2024 from USD 7.6 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market By Technology (ELISA, ELFA, PCR, NGS, Immunohistochemistry, Microarray, Imaging (MRI, CT, PET, Ultrasound, Mammography), Biopsy), By Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melonoma), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Key factors propelling growth of this market are technological advancements in the diagnostics imaging systems, growing number of cancer patients globally, rapidly aging population, and huge government support for research in cancer diagnostics. However, factors such as the dearth of skilled professionals and high capital investments for imaging systems are restraining the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology and application, and geography.

By Technology:

·         ELISA

·         ELFA

·         PCR

·         NGS

·         Immunohistochemistry

·         Microarray

·         Imaging

1.      MRI

2.      CT

3.      PET

4.      Ultrasound

5.      Mammography

·         Biopsy

By Application:

·         Breast Cancer

·         Lung Cancer

·         Colorectal Cancer

·         Melonoma

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.

Read More: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cancer...

Major Players Operating In This Market:

·         Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

·         Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

·         Illumina, Inc.

·         Becton

·         Dickinson and Company

·         GE Healthcare

·         QIAGEN N.V.

·         Agilent Technologies, Inc.

·         Roche Diagnostics

·         Siemens Healthcare

·         Philips Healthcare

·         C.R. Bard, Inc.

·         Hologic, Inc.

Other Market Insights:

North America Cancer Diagnostics Market By Product Type, By End User, By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

More Insights: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

