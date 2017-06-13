News By Tag
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society Holds Ninth Annual Camp Buddy in Effingham and Chatham Counties
Effingham Camp Buddy will take place from Monday, June 26, to Friday, June 30. Chatham Camp Buddy will take place from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 21.
The camp curriculum is designed by occupational, physical, special education and speech therapists with the goal of helping children retain the educational milestones they achieved over the course of the past school year.
"We strive to help the children in our program bridge the gap created over summer," said Savannah Camp Buddy Director Pam Hussey. "They will be better equipped to begin the new school year with the skills they gained in the previous year fresh on their minds."
Details for EFFINGHAM Camp Buddy
Effingham Camp Buddy is held over one week:
Dates: Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30
Time: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. for kids ages 3-7 and 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for kids over the age of 7
Location: Rincon Elementary School, 501 Richland Avenue in Rincon, GA.
Details for CHATHAM Camp Buddy
Chatham Camp Buddy is held over a two week period on Monday's, Wednesday's and Friday's:
Dates: Week One: Monday, July 10; Wednesday, July 12; Friday, July 14
Week Two: Monday, July 17; Wednesday, July 19; Friday, July 21
Time: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for kids ages 3-5 and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. for ages 6-9
Location: Marshpoint Elementary School, 135 Whitemarsh Island Drive in Savannah, GA.
Camp Buddy is sponsored by the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society and is made possible through the generosity of the community, friends and family of LDSS and events such as the Buddy Walk and Night of Champions.
For more information about Effingham and Chatham Camp Buddy, contact campbuddy@ldssga.org. For more information about LDSS, visit https://www.ldssga.org/
ABOUT THE LOWCOUNTRY DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is a family support group to benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through local leadership, outreach, education and advocacy to champion and celebrate acceptance and inclusion. Meetings are held every fourth Tuesday of the month, typically with a guest speaker and social time for families to meet and interact with one another. LDSS encourages people to bring their children. LDSS is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. For more information about LDSS, visit https://www.ldssga.org/
CONTACT
Candy Bogardus
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
912-728-8505
cbogardus@ldssga.org
MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
CarriageTrade PR
912-844-9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
www.carriagetradepr.com
