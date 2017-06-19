 

Dealer Teamwork Appoints Jeff Camozzi as Chief Technology Officer

New CTO will lead platform development and market expansion.
 
Jeff Camozzi Dealer Teamwork CTO
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Dealer Teamwork has named Jeff Camozzi as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the company. As Dealer Teamwork's CTO, Jeff will drive strategic development initiatives to maximize the company's impact on the automotive segment and new market verticals.

"We are thrilled that Jeff will bring his unique development and leadership expertise to Dealer Teamwork developing platforms and services that empower dealers and organizations," said Sean Stapleton, CEO, and Co-founder of Dealer Teamwork. "Jeff's first area of focus is to accelerate the rate of feature development and enhancements while expanding our digital presence within new market opportunities."

Jeff commented, "The entire IT industry is in a period of rapid progression towards more agile, scalable and user-centric computing. Dealer Teamwork is positioned well in the center of this transformation with the core strengths already baked into the MPOP - and for the future vision of the company. It is energizing to join this great company at the beginning of the next exciting chapter in the automotive marketing industry."

Jeff, with more than 15 years of successful IT industry leadership experience, was most recently the founder of Azend, Inc. He also served as the VP of Product Development of Care Team Connect (acquired by the Advisory Board Company).

"The thing that gets me up in the morning, and has always excited me about technology, is its role in empowering people and helping to enrich their lives," Jeff said. "I'm very excited for Dealer Teamwork's direction, and how we can continue to improve the MPOP's technology to solve the biggest marketing challenges dealers face every day."

About Dealer Teamwork:

Dealer Teamwork is a SaaS company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP, a patented Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQs.

Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and services an international customer base from offices in California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Texas, and New York

Source:Dealer Teamwork
