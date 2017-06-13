News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GBMP Offers Free Production Floor Walk Through for Manufacturing, Medical, and Service Organizations
A GBMP Lean Operational Assessment can provide the critical outline necessary for improvement activities, to help organizations prioritize immediate and long-term goals, and achieve new levels of operational excellence.
A customized written report provides clear, objective insight into a company's strategy to employ Lean to achieve a competitive edge by benchmarking current processes against industry best practices. The report also includes a concise roadmap for future improvements management can implement immediately to close the gaps.
GBMP can provide the most accurate and customized plan for workforce education in Continuous Improvement, Lean and Six Sigma only after a thorough evaluation of the unique issues and needs of a business along with insight into current processes and culture. Therefore, the Lean Operational Assessment is always held on-site to facilitate the most comprehensive and accurate CI training program proposal tailored to your unique organization.
GBMP Lean Operational Assessments include the following elements to ensure bottom-line, measurable and sustainable improvements specific to your business needs:
· Company Profile with Current State Analysis
· Specific Opportunities for Improvement
· Personalized First Cut Current & Target Conditions
· Scope of Work Required & Schedule
In addition, GBMP can assist companies than qualify in navigating the Workforce Training Fund grant process. With nearly two decades of experience, there's no one better to help organizations tap into funds for training managers and employees in Lean philosophy and methodology. GBMP has assisted companies in New England and beyond procure over $10 million in training grants for Lean and is able to provide step-by-step assistance in preparing applications at no charge.
Typically, GBMP can perform an Operational Assessment interview and walk-through in just one morning or afternoon and, for a limited time GBMP is offering no-obligation Lean Operational Assessment free to companies within a 150-mile radius of Boston Massachusetts. All it takes is two to three hours of time, and a willingness to your company's story, products, services, and processes. All our assessors are Continuous Improvement Managers with 20+ years of experience as change agents in the manufacturing, health care and service sectors. They can offer tremendous insight even if you've already begun a Continuous Improvement journey.
If you'd like to schedule a risk-free Lean Operational Assessment this summer, please contact Jamie Millman at 617-710-7033 or email him at JMillman@gbmp.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse