 
News By Tag
* Software
* Veterans
* Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indian Harbour Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Veratics, Inc. Recognized Among Most Promising ALM Solution Providers

 
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Software
Veterans
Healthcare

Industry:
Software

Location:
Indian Harbour Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Veratics, Inc. today announced that it has been selected as one of the "20 Most Promising ALM Solution Providers" by CIOReview Magazine.

CIOReview Magazine reaches over 77,000 subscribers with approximately 7,000 Healthcare CIO subscribers and 25,000 subscribers in the healthcare industry.  Based on nominations from the subscriber base, the CIOReview selection panel, composed of senior IT decision makers and senior editors, analyzed over 300 companies providing ALM solutions. The CIOReview selection panel, looking at a variety of aspects including products, innovations, case studies, and target markets, selected Veratics to be among the top 20 most promising ALM solution providers of 2017.

Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "I want to first congratulate the Veratics team for this significant achievement. We are proud of this recognition and that our cyber-aware approaches to Agile application lifecycle management are valued in the industry. As Agile experts, we apply CMMI-compliant project management rigor to achieve high quality as a basis for cyber secure applications."

Here is the full article: http://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/June2017/ALM/#pag...

About Veratics, Inc.™

Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Veratics is a government-procurement-ready (DCAA compliant, CMMI rated) company with significant past performance. Veratics' Government experience includes cyber security threat identification and remediation, audit, identity access management, and electronic medical record (VistA) integration. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software-development-as-a-service for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery systems in the nation. For more information go to: http://www.veratics.com

Contact
Veratics, Inc.
***@veratics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@veratics.com Email Verified
Tags:Software, Veterans, Healthcare
Industry:Software
Location:Indian Harbour Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 19, 2017
Veratics, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share