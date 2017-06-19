News By Tag
Veratics, Inc. Recognized Among Most Promising ALM Solution Providers
CIOReview Magazine reaches over 77,000 subscribers with approximately 7,000 Healthcare CIO subscribers and 25,000 subscribers in the healthcare industry. Based on nominations from the subscriber base, the CIOReview selection panel, composed of senior IT decision makers and senior editors, analyzed over 300 companies providing ALM solutions. The CIOReview selection panel, looking at a variety of aspects including products, innovations, case studies, and target markets, selected Veratics to be among the top 20 most promising ALM solution providers of 2017.
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "I want to first congratulate the Veratics team for this significant achievement. We are proud of this recognition and that our cyber-aware approaches to Agile application lifecycle management are valued in the industry. As Agile experts, we apply CMMI-compliant project management rigor to achieve high quality as a basis for cyber secure applications."
Here is the full article: http://magazine.cioreview.com/
About Veratics, Inc.™
Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Veratics is a government-procurement-
