New collaboration brings art and poetry together: Savour - Art and Poetry meet
This collection, in fact, seems one of ekphrastic poems which illustrate each images' meaning more s
• Paperback: 143 pages
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (April 30, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 9385945963
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945960
• Dimensions: 8.4 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches
• Shipping Weight: 4.8 ounces
• Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #5,317,223 in Books
The link between painters and poets may seem almost obvious to many lovers of the arts, yet few of the one have worked so closely, and in fact been inspired by, the other. A limited number of cases do exist, although sparsely, in the history of art and of literature. This is one reason why a work such as this one, which combines imagetic art and poetic art with such grace and fluidity, and moving from moment to moment and theme to theme without losing the importance of either artistic genre, should call the reader's attention.
Images, along with the formal poetic structures themselves, inform each poem to a degree both unusual and refreshing in contemporary poetry. In the past, either the poet would create illustrations based on his/her own poems (such as Federico García Lorca's Poeta en Nueva York (Poet in New York) or artists would be hired to illustrate what they saw as the author's vision of each poem's supposed theme. This collection, in fact, seems one of ekphrastic poems which illustrate each images' meaning more so than of lyrical ones which the images would then interpret. In other words, the poetic voice, does not choose the themes as part of an individual experience; rather, it is the collection voice of artists which engenders the thematic of each poem and section. Essential themes such as the rights of the individual, collective bias, and the inherent beauty of the world all become highlighted in the duality which this unique perspectivism provides.
Vijaya's poetic forms, despite their enlightening variety, do not surprise the reader; rather, it is the intentionality and pronouncement of each form which sets this work's focus apart from others. Rather than assuming a reader will recognize a form, the poet ensures it. In this way, the tradition (both historical and thematic) behind each poem has no choice but to inform the reader on theme, focus, and flow between pages of the collection. Yet even the free verse poems, such as "To a New Beginning" (83) utilize a rich, multifaceted metaphoric structure, as well as internal rhyme-schemes, to emphasize a deep thematic context of intimate loss and recovery. Other painting / poem dualities reveal a plethora of other themes which the poet invites the reader to explore.
Ultimately, the collection offers the reader the chance to return to a world of multiple artistic voices encompassing a single, visual and lexical movement toward a greater expression of the individual's, and thus our common place, in the greater world. Inasmuch as art and literature are profoundly linked, Savour: Art and Poetry Meet gives the reader exactly what it promises. (Dr. Robert Simon, Kennesaw State University)
Vijaya Gowrisankar is most convincing and admirable in this poetry collection. In the intensity of her imagination, we reach the climax of her poetic life. Her intuitive complexity is revealed in concrete images or words. The myriad subtleties of her thought are truly amazing. The noble cadence and chiseled phrases of Vijaya's poetry are remarkable. All poems and arts included in this poetry collection reveal an impressive vitality or mental power of the poet. Collaboration with artists is an unique attempt to bring art and poetry together. The value of these poems for all readers is perennial. We find here an immense variety of poems and paintings. Most important from the literary point of view, the style of the poet has a richness of effect that creates an enduring fascination. (Dr. Karunesh Kumar Agrawal, Managing Editor, Cyberwit.net)
Vijaya has released three books of poems Inspire, Reflect, and Explore; all of which are best sellers. Her submissions have been published in Silver Birch Press, Nancy Drew Anthology, Poetry Marathon 2016 Anthology, Sometimes Anyway: Pride in Poetry Volume II, Forwardian, Triadae Magazine, iWrite India, Dystenium Online, and Taj Mahal Review anthologies. She has appeared as guest speaker in colleges. A participant in the Poetry Marathon 2016 (24 poems in 24 hours, 1 poem per hour), she has reviewed and edited poetry and fiction books. She participated in NaNoWriMo 2016 and completed her first novel in November 2016. Savour is her fourth book.
Savour - Art and Poetry meet (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India and through publisher's site. https://www.cyberwit.net/
