ETAC Commander Confirmed to Present at 18th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
ETAC Commander of the European Tactical Airlift Center Will Speak At 18th Annual Military Airlift and Air to Air Refuelling Conference This November
Hear about ETAC's exciting plans for defence collaboration and capability improvements at the number one leading airlift conference in Europe: SMi Group's 18th annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place in Madrid, Spain on the 28th and 29th November 2017.
Colonel Jose Romero, ETAC Commander of the European Tactical Airlift Center, will present on: European Tactical Airlift Centre: A Cooperative Step Forward. Covering:
· Background and milestones
· Zaragoza A.B: A low cost location and efficient solution
· The future: unlimited … but in accordance with the nations´ ambitions
Just one of the many cutting-edge presentations from key decision makers involved in airlift and refuelling capabilities from across the globe.
Expert speakers for 2017 include senior representatives from: RAF, French Air Force, EU Military Staff, NATO, European Defence Agency, Boeing, TLD Group, JETEX, World Fuel Services Europe Limited, Skytech Inc, SHAPE, Spanish Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Air Mobility Command, US Air Force Europe, Airbus, MCCE, ViaSat, Inc., Volga Dnepr Unique Air Cargo, JBT, Antonov and many more.
There will also be a post-conference, complimentary site visit to the Airbus facilities in Getafe Air Base - where A330 aircrafts are modified into Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircrafts. Transport will be provided to and from the conference hotel for this visit.
18th Annual Military Airlift and Air-To-Air Refuelling
Madrid, Spain
28th – 29th November 2017
* Source: https://www.eda.europa.eu/
