Local Carpenters Union have longtime partnership with Leon's Triathlon

Leons 4

End

-- For the past seven years, Carpenters Union Locals 599, 1005, 1076 and 1485 of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) have dedicated hours of labor to Leon's Triathlon, a sporting event that honors and supports the military and military-related organizations.In preparation for the annual event held at Wolf Lake, the Locals worked alongside Hasse Construction and Safeway Scaffolding to construct the chute bike racks and trusses for the cycling portion of the race. The Carpenter Locals donated hours of labor and expertise, Safeway Scaffolding donated scaffolding materials and Hasse Construction loaned a fork truck that was used to transport the trailers that house equipment."Another year has passed, and the Carpenters were proud to help with the set up and tear down of Leon's Triathlon," commented Jim Slagle, IKORCC Representative. "This event grows year after year and always spotlights the Carpenter's commitment to helping all of our military veterans, and we're so grateful to be a part of such a wonderful event to show our support for our military.""Every year, Leon's Triathlon is held on the first Sunday in June, and, every year, the Carpenters build a world-class venue," said Leon Wolek, Leon's Triathlon coordinator. "From the finish line chute to the transition areas, including the transition area for the injured military veteran triathletes, everything is built to specs."Wolek continued, "Leon's Triathlon is broadcast nationally with multiple airings. The efforts of the Carpenters make the venue outstanding for the broadcast. The Carpenters have become synonymous with Leon's Triathlon, and their expertise and efficiencies have led to record set-up and tear-down times. We are honored to work with an organization that truly cares about our military veterans."For more information, please contact Jim Slagle at jslagle@ikorcc.com.The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters represents more than 32,000 professional tradespeople in 43 locals in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and parts of West Virginia and Tennessee. A proud affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, which has a century-plus tradition of representing the best of the building trades, the council works in partnership with more than 30,000 contractors, helping them find the best possible talent for their projects. The hallmark of the regional council is three-fold: training, professionalism and partnerships for economic development.