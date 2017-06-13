News By Tag
Midas Hospitality Purchases Its First Hotel in Texas
St. Louis-based hotel management group buys Staybridge Suites in Houston
Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, recently purchased a Staybridge Suites in Houston from Pride Management Inc. of Beaumont, Texas. The $21.6 million property opened in January of 2017 and is the first hotel the company has acquired in Texas.
Located at 9000 Main St. directly across from NRG Stadium, the 120-room hotel is also conveniently located near the Houston Medical Center. The property features a variety of amenities including a business center, meeting room, fitness center, outdoor pool, evening reception, and barbeque grills.
"This opportunity fit perfectly with our company's vision and capabilities,"
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 41 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
