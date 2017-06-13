 
News By Tag
* Hotel Management
* Staybridge Suites
* Houston Texas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Midas Hospitality Purchases Its First Hotel in Texas

St. Louis-based hotel management group buys Staybridge Suites in Houston
 
 
Midas Hospitality's Staybridge Suites in Houston,
Midas Hospitality's Staybridge Suites in Houston,
ST. LOUIS - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- A St. Louis company is adding a Texas hotel to its expanding portfolio that includes 41 hotels in 14 states.

Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, recently purchased a Staybridge Suites in Houston from Pride Management Inc. of Beaumont, Texas.  The $21.6 million property opened in January of 2017 and is the first hotel the company has acquired in Texas.

Located at 9000 Main St. directly across from NRG Stadium, the 120-room hotel is also conveniently located near the Houston Medical Center.  The property features a variety of amenities including a business center, meeting room, fitness center, outdoor pool, evening reception, and barbeque grills.

"This opportunity fit perfectly with our company's vision and capabilities," said Midas Hospitality CEO David Robert.  "Houston is a continuously evolving city, and we have researched this market for many years.  The acquisition happened at the right time and place for us, and we could not be more excited to be a part of this growing community."

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 41 hotels in 14 states.  The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood.  Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

Contact
Kurt Furlong
***@midashospitality.com
End
Source:Midas Hospitality
Email:***@midashospitality.com
Tags:Hotel Management, Staybridge Suites, Houston Texas
Industry:Hotels
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share