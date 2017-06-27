News By Tag
Hip-Hop Artist Reveals The Making of His New Video "R.E.D.S" by Craka Jack @CrakaJack2
Craka Jack describes Opening Day in Cincinnati, as a National Holiday, almost the entire City throws on Reds gear and come out to cheer on the team on. The Cincinnati Reds was once called the Cincinnati Red Stockings, which became America's first professional baseball club.
Craka Jack became a die-hard fan of the Cincinnati Reds after growing up from a Child to a Man watching game after game. One day Craka Jack decided to sit down and use the lyric writing gift from God to write lyrics to create a song that other die-hard Reds fans could stand behind, respect, support and embrace.
Craka Jack wrote the lyrics to "R.E.D.S." but the single sounded like an "Anthem" and what better way to give the song life, than an actual video to accompany the lyrics. The video has clips of old games and Craka Jack talks about what it means to be a fan of the Cincinnati Reds.
