 
News By Tag
* Coaching
* Leadership
* Innovation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chesterfield
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

BizLibrary, a Leader in Employee Training Solutions, Opens Registration for July 2017 Webinars

 
 
July 2017 Webinars
July 2017 Webinars
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Coaching
* Leadership
* Innovation

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Chesterfield - Missouri - US

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- BizLibrary, a leader in online employee training, opens registration for July 2017 webinars.

Expert presenters this month include Randy Pennington, Ray Jimenez and Jeff Havens. The Make Change Work presentation by Randy Pennington will help leaders develop strategies that turn the process of change into a competitive advantage, rather than a cumbersome feat to navigate.

Ray Jimenez is joining the BizLibrary Expert Presenter Series in July, with his presentation on micro-coaching and the benefits of continuously delivered feedback. Closing out the month, Jeff Havens will present his keynote on simplifying the idea of innovation, making it accessible for anyone to understand and master.

These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.

July Webinar Schedule:

Wednesday, July 5: Make Change Work: Leadership Strategies to Turn Change into Strategic Advantagepresented by Randy Pennington.

Wednesday, July 12: Micro-Coaching: The Impacts of Continuous, Short and Instant Learning and Feedbackpresented by Ray Jimenez.

Wednesday, July 26: Innovation Made Simple: Uncrapify Your Futurepresented by Jeff Havens.

Visit BizLibrary's Webinar page here:https://www.bizlibrary.com/resources/upcoming-webinars/

"We're welcoming back Randy and Jeff this month, and looking forward to their presentations on topics that are typically seen as difficult to learn and work through - change and innovation," said Erin Pinkowski, VP of Marketing with BizLibrary. "Ray Jimenez is a new addition to our speaker lineup, and his expertise as a Chief Learning Officer will provide highly valuable takeaways on micro-coaching to our webinar audience."

About BizLibrary

BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.

Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/).

Contact
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bizlibrary.com Email Verified
Tags:Coaching, Leadership, Innovation
Industry:Human resources
Location:Chesterfield - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BizLibrary News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share