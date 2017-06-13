News By Tag
BizLibrary, a Leader in Employee Training Solutions, Opens Registration for July 2017 Webinars
Expert presenters this month include Randy Pennington, Ray Jimenez and Jeff Havens. The Make Change Work presentation by Randy Pennington will help leaders develop strategies that turn the process of change into a competitive advantage, rather than a cumbersome feat to navigate.
Ray Jimenez is joining the BizLibrary Expert Presenter Series in July, with his presentation on micro-coaching and the benefits of continuously delivered feedback. Closing out the month, Jeff Havens will present his keynote on simplifying the idea of innovation, making it accessible for anyone to understand and master.
These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.
July Webinar Schedule:
Wednesday, July 5: Make Change Work: Leadership Strategies to Turn Change into Strategic Advantagepresented by Randy Pennington.
Wednesday, July 12: Micro-Coaching:
Wednesday, July 26: Innovation Made Simple: Uncrapify Your Futurepresented by Jeff Havens.
Visit BizLibrary's Webinar page here:https://www.bizlibrary.com/
"We're welcoming back Randy and Jeff this month, and looking forward to their presentations on topics that are typically seen as difficult to learn and work through - change and innovation,"
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (https://www.bizlibrary.com/
