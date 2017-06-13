Country(s)
Understanding Vapor Intrusion - Video
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Dragun Corporation, an environmental consulting firm in the United States and Canada, is providing a series of videos to explain topical environmental issues. The first of these videos focuses on vapor intrusion.
Historically, state, provincial, and federal regulators were focused on more traditional "exposure pathways" such as groundwater, surface water, soil, sediment, dust, and air discharges. Beginning in the late 1990s, there was increased concern about the potential for underlying contamination to volatilize and enter into buildings above the areas of contamination and, subsequently, expose the occupants to these chemicals.
While the science and regulation of vapor intrusion is still evolving, we have learned much over the past several years about how to assess vapor intrusion, protect the occupants, and how to use this knowledge in the environmental assessment process.
In this approximately 5-minute video, senior Dragun Associates, Jeffrey Bolin, M.S., and Matthew Schroeder, M.S., P.E., explain why vapor intrusion is a concern and how best to take a measured approach in assessing the potential exposure pathway.
