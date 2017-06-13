Muthership Productions releases documentary short for Runway of Dreams

Working toward a future of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities

Contact

Muthership Productions

***@muthership.com Muthership Productions

End

-- Having won a Clio Short List Award in 2016 for the first documentary,has followed up with an even more compelling and emotional story of exceptional people overcoming their disabilities with remarkable attitudes and ambition.Polise got to know the four families, pre-interviewing them about their day-to-day lives, hobbies, struggles and clothing challenges. They were then filmed documentary style to capture authentic family moments, conveying their unique personalities and spirit. The idea was to express they are like everyone else with the same needs, desires and dreams. The participants and crew spent a day shooting at a model workshop to learn about the world of modeling and fashion.All the vignettes were woven together with Polise's distinct storytelling style, creating a unified, emotional and uplifting message about the foundation's mission. As the mom of an autistic teen, Helen has experience in the real life struggles these families face as well as how to create a relatable story from them.To learn more about the project visit: http://runwayofdreams.org/home/