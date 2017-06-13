News By Tag
Introducing Viral Encrypted Security (VES)
Patent pending VES technology is a breakthrough in the field of encryption that finally allows encryption to be easily and safely used for all stored content.
Some highlights:
• ● VES uses a user defined viral network of friends to recover the encrypted content without giving the friends, or anyone, any access to the user's content.
• ● VESvault does not retain any encryption keys on behalf of the user and cannot directly access or recover any encrypted content for the user.
• ● VES is currently available to work with cloud based storages: Google drive OneDrive and Dropbox
• ● VES was built for end-to-end encryption, which will be available with the public APIs.
• ● Users will have the flexibility to use the encryption engine either on the server, allowing the convenience to use with any browser, or download a browser extension or App to enable end-to-end encryption.
• ● Coming soon:
o Integration with Signal, the end-to-end encryption text messaging service.
o Integration with any existing IMAP email account for end-to-end
encryption (such as gmail).
o Public APIs so 3rd parties can integrate VES with their services.
About VESvault: VESvault is a new and growing cybersecurity technology startup that offers software as a service. The co-founders are the inventors of the patent pending VES technology. More information about the company and its services can be found on http://www.VESvault.com, including The True North statement: http://www.vesvault.com/
