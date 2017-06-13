Introducing Viral Encrypted Security (VES)

Patent pending VES technology is a breakthrough in the field of encryption that finally allows encryption to be easily and safely used for all stored content.

--VES finally makes encryption easy, safe and practical for mainstream use with all stored content. It is the first encryption technology that gives users a method of recovering their encrypted content when they lose their encryption key, without degrading their privacy by granting access of their content to anyone, including the service provider. VES can be used for documents, pictures, videos, emails, vmails, audio files, texts or any other kind of stored content. Currently, VES has been launched to work with cloud storage services – Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox – through the VESvault.com website. VES has been designed to support end-to-end encryption and third party services that wish to integrate VES and extend the benefits to their users.• ● VES uses a user defined viral network of friends to recover the encrypted content without giving the friends, or anyone, any access to the user's content.• ● VESvault does not retain any encryption keys on behalf of the user and cannot directly access or recover any encrypted content for the user.• ● VES is currently available to work with cloud based storages: Google drive OneDrive and Dropbox• ● VES was built for end-to-end encryption, which will be available with the public APIs.• ● Users will have the flexibility to use the encryption engine either on the server, allowing the convenience to use with any browser, or download a browser extension or App to enable end-to-end encryption.• ● Coming soon:o Integration with Signal, the end-to-end encryption text messaging service.o Integration with any existing IMAP email account for end-to-endencryption (such as gmail).o Public APIs so 3rd parties can integrate VES with their services.VESvault is a new and growing cybersecurity technology startup that offers software as a service. The co-founders are the inventors of the patent pending VES technology. More information about the company and its services can be found on http://, including The True North statement: http://