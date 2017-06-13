News By Tag
Persian Gulf cement and clinker prices slip in Q2
Similarly, CW Research's regional clinker price index fluctuated between USD 26-28 per ton since the beginning of Q2 2017. The move represented a 31% decline when compared to Q2 2015. Both indices track prices, based on CW Research's on-going conversations with market participants, measuring actual FOB prices during the month for prompt delivery cargoes by using a proprietary methodology.
"The Ramadan affects Persian Gulf-based traders differently. Iranian traders consulted by CW Research expect a negative impact in terms of pricing, given that they mostly ship to an undiversified range of Muslim clients. Pakistani and UAE participants mention little impact in terms of pricing, as most of their volumes go to East Africa and Indian clients. After the end of the Ramadan, traders expect a USD1-2/t recovery in cement and clinker FOB," explained Raluca Cercel, Senior Consulting Analyst with CW Research.
Prices move lower on Iranian volumes
Ordinary Portland cement and ordinary clinker price indices slipped, following a less expensive FOB of Iranian exporters for both products. Since Iran-based producers export larger volumes than their regional counterparts, Iranian FOB becomes more predominant in our index on a weighted average basis.
Iranian traders do not expect any resolution on the international sanctions that prevent traders from using Letters of Credit (LOCs). Therefore, reaching markets where trading cement is not possible without LOCs is not a feasible option in the foreseeable future. Given that production costs for Iranian cement producers are low, many move cementitious products only for the sake of keeping production going, hence impacting pricing in the process.
Pakistani traders, confined in the past to exporting bagged cargos due to the lack of effective dry bulk cargo terminal capacity, will benefit from the new terminal opened in the Muhammad Bin Qasim Port. The infrastructure will allow producers to cater to markets seeking to absorb larger volumes of cement delivered in bulk. Meanwhile, domestic cement demand remains healthy in Pakistan, thus translating in a high cement FOB, around USD 30 per ton. The need to move cargos to maintain utilization rates is, thus, not as pressing as in Iran.
