News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gannett Publishing Services select Harland Simon for Press & Drive Control Upgrades
The project upgrades the EAE frontend controls, including proprietary Desk PCs/Screens, Net PCs, Service PC and Info PCs. All of these will be replaced with off-the-shelf standard PC/Touchscreens and Allen-Bradley Logix PLCs – giving The Courier Journal, KY and The Jackson Sun, TN the ability to self-support their system going forward.
The upgrade is scheduled to begin 2nd quarter of 2017, at Jackson and 3rd quarter of 2017 at Louisville, with the press remaining in production throughout the upgrade process. The new Harland Simon system replaces EAE controls, and is based on off-the-shelf Allen-Bradley PLC hardware. The project includes replacement of the main press controls including the installation of two and ten 'latest generation' Prima 7000 operator consoles respectively. In addition, the latest workflow based Prima MS (Management Information System) will be installed, which has been developed in consultation with customers and covers topics such as edition performance, press performance, pre-setting accuracy and extensive reporting.
Furthermore, the current CLC drive control system will be upgraded to the latest Bosch Rexroth MLC controller, while still maintaining the current drives and motors. These can be upgraded later, drive-by-drive, if required over the next several years. To expand the capabilities for additional commercial opportunities at Jackson, the folder control system has been completely upgraded, by the replacement of the KT98 and KT94 obsolete controllers with Allen-Bradley PLCs, to support double delivery.
"This project follows other successful EAE and KBA upgrades, most recently at Windsor Star, ON which also saw advantages of upgrading their EAE press controls in conjunction with their CLC Drive control system", said John Staiano, Harland Simon's Managing Director – Americas. "We are confident this upgrade will help GPS to continue to build on their growing commercial market in these areas."
Harland Simon use Allen-Bradley Logix PLCs with RSlogics 5000 diagnostic software, available via the Harland Simon supplied maintenance PC, streamlining fault-finding procedures and allowing remote diagnostics and support via a VPN line. Using this same approach and hardware platforms, Harland Simon also completed similar successful projects at GPS's production facilities in: The Tennessean, TN; Desert Sun, CA; Des Moines Register, IA and most recently Arizona, AZ and Louisville, KY.
John Staiano further commented, "Having just finished an Automatic Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) upgrade in Louisville's mailroom, our team is looking forward to returning to the site."
All of the equipment and technology will be delivered and installed without disruption to Louisville and Jackson's increasingly busy production schedules. Harland Simon has developed this system-replacement approach over the past 15 years for press facilities using Goss, KBA, EAE, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, and manroland systems.
For more information please visit: http://harlandsimon.com/
Media Contact
Harland Simon
01908276700
***@harlandsimon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse