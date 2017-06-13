News By Tag
OWI Launches Working Groups to Drive Innovation in Digital Identity
National research company brings together industry leaders to drive advancement in identity through discussion, collaboration, and action
Structured by industry, each Working Group will be comprised of representatives from industry-leading organizations facing unique identity challenges. Operating under the "Chatham House Rule," conclusions drawn from each meeting will be collated into a white paper published by OWI, and attributed to all attending executives.
"Identity is a fundamental component in the development of globally scalable and compliant innovative payments solutions," said Frank T. Young, Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy and Innovation at Global Payments Inc (https://www.globalpaymentsinc.com/
"Today's increasingly digital world is transforming how we engage and transact online," added Stephen Ufford, CEO of Trulioo (https://www.trulioo.com/
Members of the Working Groups will gather one time per year at OWI's annual K(NO)W Identity Conference (https://knowidentityconference.oneworldidentity.com/
The first three OWI Working Groups will be organized around the following industry verticals: Technology, Financial Services & Payments, and Mobile & Telecommunications. Working Group member organizations currently include, but are not limited to:
• Verizon
• ForgeRock
• Trulioo
• Airbnb
• Payfone
• ID.me
• Juvo
• Lyft
• Upwork
• Global Payments
• Santander InnoVentures
• Payoneer
• Trusona
"We created the OWI Working Groups with the goal of driving collaboration within, and between industry silos, to discuss and mold the next generation of identity technologies and implementations,"
If you are interested in learning more about Working Groups, or getting involved in upcoming sessions, please email: WG@oneworldidentity.com for further details.
About OWI
One World Identity is an independent strategy and research company focused on identity. Its vision is to enable digital change at the nexus of action and communication. OWI accomplishes this by facilitating shared language, promoting cross-sector collaboration, and connecting experts and consumers alike to resources.
OWI helps changemakers, innovators, business leaders, and investors stay ahead of market trends and build sustainable, forward-looking strategies.
Visit OWI at www.oneworldidentity.com for the latest in identity news, events, opinion and research.
