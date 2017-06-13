 
OWI Launches Working Groups to Drive Innovation in Digital Identity

National research company brings together industry leaders to drive advancement in identity through discussion, collaboration, and action
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- OWI (https://oneworldidentity.com/), an independent strategy and research company focused on identity, is today announcing the launch of OWI Working Groups (http://oneworldidentity.com/working-groups/). These hand-picked groups of innovators, business leaders, and investors will gather bi-annually to advance the conversation around identity, and its unique impact on their respective industry's business and operations.

Structured by industry, each Working Group will be comprised of representatives from industry-leading organizations facing unique identity challenges. Operating under the "Chatham House Rule," conclusions drawn from each meeting will be collated into a white paper published by OWI, and attributed to all attending executives.

"Identity is a fundamental component in the development of globally scalable and compliant innovative payments solutions," said Frank T. Young, Senior Vice President of Global Product Strategy and Innovation at Global Payments Inc (https://www.globalpaymentsinc.com/.) "OWI Working Groups are an ideal forum for fostering the conversations necessary to achieve the improvements that industry regulators require and the breakthroughs that our clients and partners expect."

"Today's increasingly digital world is transforming how we engage and transact online," added Stephen Ufford, CEO of Trulioo (https://www.trulioo.com/.) "This change requires collaboration and cooperation among groups in the identity space to openly hold the conversations to drive real actions to advance the industry. OWIs Working Group initiative is precisely what the industry needs and we are excited to be a part of it."

Members of the Working Groups will gather one time per year at OWI's annual K(NO)W Identity Conference (https://knowidentityconference.oneworldidentity.com/2017/) in an unprecedented cross-industry collaboration session to discuss the findings of each respective group.

The first three OWI Working Groups will be organized around the following industry verticals: Technology, Financial Services & Payments, and Mobile & Telecommunications. Working Group member organizations currently include, but are not limited to:

• Verizon
• ForgeRock
• Trulioo
• Airbnb
• Payfone
• ID.me
• Juvo
• Lyft
• Upwork
• Global Payments
• Santander InnoVentures
• Payoneer
• Trusona

"We created the OWI Working Groups with the goal of driving collaboration within, and between industry silos, to discuss and mold the next generation of identity technologies and implementations," said Travis Jarae, Co-Founder and CEO of OWI (http://oneworldidentity.com). "As new technology is introduced each day, identity plays a major role in financial services and throughout all industries. We see it as one of the driving forces of an organization's own digital transformation. OWI Working Groups will allow members to position their organizations as a leader on the cutting-edge of the identity space."

If you are interested in learning more about Working Groups, or getting involved in upcoming sessions, please email: WG@oneworldidentity.com for further details.

###

About OWI

One World Identity is an independent strategy and research company focused on identity. Its vision is to enable digital change at the nexus of action and communication. OWI accomplishes this by facilitating shared language, promoting cross-sector collaboration, and connecting experts and consumers alike to resources.

OWI helps changemakers, innovators, business leaders, and investors stay ahead of market trends and build sustainable, forward-looking strategies.

Visit OWI at www.oneworldidentity.com for the latest in identity news, events, opinion and research.

Source:One World Identity
