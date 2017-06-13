News By Tag
Strong Eyelash Glue from Quality Beauty Store
Here at Quality Beauty Store we offer a wide range of lash adhesives specifically formulated for semi-permanent eyelash extensions depending on eyelash extension technician requirements.
We carefully select our eyelash extension glue suppliers and all our lash adhesives are of highest quality and are ISO medically approved. Today we would like to talk about Strong eyelash glues.
The product range of Quality Beauty Store includes glues with high fumes and strong bonding power which include the most popular and bestselling glues: QBS Ultra Plus glue, Blink Ultra Plus glue, Blink Ultra X glue, Premium Ultra Plus glue, SKY S and Sky S+ Type glue, Blink DIU glue for 3D and volume lashes.
Strong eyelash glue has strong fumes, quick drying time and the longest bonding power up to 8 weeks using the right technique making it the perfect choice for experienced eyelash technician. The glues have black/grey color and stay invisible after the application. Recommended for professional use only.
All the eyelash adhesives are recommended for professional use only. If you need an advice on choosing the right glue don't hesitate to contact us and will get in touch with at the soonest possible time.
For more information, please, visit https://www.qualitybeautystore.com/
