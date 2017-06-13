News By Tag
Westchester Visiting Nurse Services Group, Inc. Announces New Board Members and Officers
Martin Considine, MBA, MSCHE, BChE, an international business consultant who joined the Board in 2016,was elected as an officer of the WVNS Group Board, in the role of Vice Chairperson. Considine has extensive experience in strategic business planning and development, mergers and acquisitions, management leadership and competitive market analysis, acquired over four decades leading large departmental operations in a variety of industries, including energy, manufacturing and technology. He has served on the Boards of pioneering companies where his expertise has led to the launch of successful new business enterprises.
Dr. Arlene Rosen, Ed.D., M.Ed., BSN, RN, who joined our Board in 2016, is a distinguished nursing educator and healthcare leader, with expertise in nursing education curriculums, program development, quality improvement and community-based programs where grants were secured for caregivers of those with Alzheimer's, senior health care and professional staff. She is an Associate Professor at the College of New Rochelle School of Nursing where she teaches community/public health nursing and leadership courses in the BSN and graduate programs. She has served on many committees with leadership roles including Strategic Planning, Curriculum, and the governance Council of Faculty. She is active with the Westchester County Elder Abuse Coalition and also was elected to two school boards for many years. Rosen has served on the VNSW Professional Advisory Committee for the past five years and was recently accepted into the New York Academy of Medicine's prestigious Fellows program.
Natasha Bowman, JD, BS, SPHR, who was appointed to the Board in May 2017, is a leading expert in the field of organizational leadership and development, employment law and human resources management. Bowman has led the human resources divisions of multi-national corporations and through her consulting company, Performance ReNEW, has provided consulting services to a wide range of clients including political think-tanks, international companies and not-for-profit organizations. She currently serves as Senior Director, Education and Organizational Development at White Plains Hospital, where she leads clinical and non-clinical education and leadership development programs for 2,800 employees. Prior to that, she was Director, Talent and Organizational Performance for the North Shore LIJ Health System. Bowman is an Adjunct Professor at the Jack Welch Management Institute and Manhattan College, and is the author of the best-selling book "YOU CAN'T DO THAT at WORK!"
Board Officers Elected
In addition to Considine's election as Board Vice Chairperson, Dr. Amy Ansehl, RN,DNP, FNP-BC,Executive Director, Partnership for a Healthy Population, New York Medical College School of Health Sciences and Practice; and WVNS Group Board Member since 2011, was re-elected as Board Chairperson;
