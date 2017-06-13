Your Eid al Fitr Outfit Just Got an Upgrade

Spread the Word

-- The rise of hijab fashion bloggers and Muslim-targeted clothing lines raises a question many modest-dressers (Muslims especially) have been struggling with: Are modesty and beauty able to coexist?Anas Sillwood, managing partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a UK-based Islamic Clothing company which caters to modest dressers, responds with a resounding yes. "Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception. However, even when dressing up for special occasions, Muslim women like to look dignified and modest, as well as beautiful, in their clothing."This sentiment is proven by the recent introduction of SHUKR's newest special occasion gown line, the Ramadan 2017 Collection, proving that beauty and modesty can go hand-in-hand. The gowns join the roster of other modest and stylish pieces SHUKR designs with western lifestyles in mind: contemporary long skirts, wide-legged pants, long tunics, and floor sweeping abayas (loose Islamic dresses).The new gowns vary from being designed with lavishly embellished necklines to fabulously full flared skirts. Some of the pieces are more subtle, unembellished and solid in color, while others are rendered in exquisite embroidery and statement color blocking. However, they all have one thing in common, a modest fit any hijabi would approve of."The practicalities of a Muslim woman's life have been considered as well", adds Sillwood. "For example, although some sleeves are slim, hidden zippers have been placed at the bottom of the sleeves so that they can be unzipped and rolled up when a woman needs to make wudu for prayer."SHUKR's main audience is Muslim women, most especially in their release of the Ramadan 2017 Collection, but the company hopes that the new special occasion gowns will catch the attention of women from all walks of life due to their high quality nature and stunning designs. SHUKR's Creative Director and designer Tabassum Siddiqui clarifies "All women who appreciate beauty and modesty can wear these dresses."As a Facebook fan aptly commented on SHUKR's page "The world would be so beautiful if we all wore SHUKR."Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims all over the world. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.SHUKR Islamic Clothing's collections can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.ukAnas Sillwood, Managing PartnerSHUKR Islamic Clothingpress@ShukrClothing.com