Quality Beauty Store Safety Glue. Eyelash Glue For Sensitive eyes
Eyelash glue for sensitive eyes with very low to none fumes is available in 3 g., 5 g. and 10 g. bottles. The consistency of Safety glue is liquid and watery. As with any QBS eyelash adhesive, with this Eyelash glue for sensitive eyes, you will also receive Preserve Pack for longer lasting effect, red pin, glue holder ring & Silica gel sack. The shelf life of the eyelash glue for sensitive eyes - the Safety glue is 6 months closed or 3 months once opened.
To get the best results from your QBS Safety glue shake the bottle well around 1 minute prior the eyelash extension application procedure. Place one drop on jade or crystal stone to keep the glue cool. After using the eyelash glue for sensitive eyes make sure you clean bottle nozzle, then close the lid tightly and put it into provided preserving pack to prolong the life of your glue.
For more information, please, visit https://www.qualitybeautystore.com/
We also hold a large stock of silk & mink eyelashes as well as various other adhesives and other related tools and materials.
