VIO Chemicals shares its customized solutions for the Chinese pharma market at CPhI

--Held yearly, CPhI China brings together domestic and international companies, covering every step of the pharma supply chain. Through its long-established and deep experience of operating in the 'chemical zone' of Shanghai, VIO Chemicals is a dedicated business partner of the Chinese pharma industry and an integral component of CPhI China.VIO Chemicals will be exhibiting at booth W4D22a, near the entrance of Hall 2, under the label of its Chinese manufacturing arm Yangcheng Haohua Organic Chemicals Co., Ltd. The company will be represented by its CEO & founder, Dimitris Kalias, R&D Centre Director, Haris Koftis, Nanjing Office Director, Yujing Zu and a team of experts.The Yangcheng Haohua Organic Chemicals Co. booth will be organized around two main themes: first, the company's manufacturing capabilities and, second, its strategic sourcing services. The company will showcase its impressive range of manufacturing assets and production capabilities at lab, kilo, pilot and commercial scales, offering three production units in Binhai totaling 27,000 square meters, one of them cGMP-standard. In addition, it will present its services for strategic sourcing of catalogue, custom-manufactured and proprietary products, meeting quality specifications, deadlines and logistics requirements, and leveraging superior customer service.Through its long presence in the Chinese market and continuous investment in its operational units, VIO Chemicals has acquired excellent knowledge of the local business models and regulations and established a reliable strategic network in the area. Nowadays, VIO Chemicals acts as the "ears and eyes in China" for a wide range of international pharma clients and offers sophisticated services and high-quality products at competitive prices.