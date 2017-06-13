News By Tag
I AM E-WASTE Now on Kickstarter
With I AM E-WASTE, Iman Rezai, an artist known for his dramatic work has chosen to tackle an issue of global relevance.
For I AM E-WASTE, Rezai will travel to the final destinations where the waste products of our technologised consumer society end up. On location, he will create a multi medial series of works, the result of which will be far removed from any previous documentation on this topic.
In the conceptualising of his three-dimensional work, Iman Rezai creates a connection between the countries of origin and the electronic waste landfill sites. The artist will fill resealable glass bottles with E-waste from the landfill sites as well as adding reflective glitter fragments and the I AM E-WASTE logo. This message in a bottle will then be sent on a journey back to the E-waste's place of origin.
Iman Rezai uses the subversive power of art to stimulate individual moments of reflection. The diversity of the media used allows the viewer to achieve a modular understanding of a complex issue. The photographic and cinematic work lies in the tense field of environmental activism and investigative journalism. The impulsive reception of what has been seen creates a dissolution of boundaries around objectivity and subjectivity thereby contrasting with ordinary viewing habits.
The project is supported by the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. (https://www.kickstarter.com/
ABOUT IMAN REZAI
The German-Iranian artist Iman Rezai addresses societal problems in his work at all times which for him, are usually manifested in double standards. This is a provocation he has never shied away from. Even as a student, he polarised international opinion with his participatory performance The Guillotine. In this project, the execution of a sheep with a huge homemade guillotine was decided on by online voting. The public outcry was enormous. The life of a sheep polarises opinion, while it is often so easy to look away when other people's lives are shortened by our actions.
