Woocommerce Users: Now, sell on Amazon and eBay for as low as $49

Aiding Woocommerce sellers in their multi channel sales aspirations, CedCommerce's Amazon Woocommerce Integration and Woocommerce eBay integration extensions, now available at $49.

Media Contact

Karshit Bhargava

8888820953

marketing@cedcommerce.com Karshit Bhargava8888820953

End

-- The CedCommerce, on Sunday, announced 50% discount on their multi-channel selling woocommerce extensions – Amazon Woocommerce and eBay Woocommerce. The two extensions enable woocommerce-based online sellers offer their products at the two largest e-commerce marketplace of the world.Earlier priced at $149, the discount is in line with CedCommerce's Summer Discount Sale earlier offered to Magento Clients. The total discount exceeds the 60% of the original price.The extension compatible with latest release of Woocommerce 3.0.0 enables sellers perform online sales related actions and operations:1. Bulk Action features for product upload, product edit, product enable and disable operations2. Facilitates items' data validations in accordance with eBay and Amazon guidelines3. Auto order acknowledge and product import from the WooCommerce panel4. Real-time product information synchronization with eBay and Amazon, and more...All the Woocommerce users based out of U.S. can take benefit of this discount and start offering their products at Amazon, and for eBay, Woocommerce users of U.S., Australia, Canada, Malaysia, U.K., Phillipines, and Singapore can benefit from the discount currently being offered.Both the extensions, Amazon Woocommerce integration and Woocommerce eBay integration, can be downloaded from the Cedcommerce's website by following the given links http://cedcommerce.com/ woocommerce- extensions/amazon- wooc... and http://cedcommerce.com/ woocommerce- extensions/woocommerce... respectively and are now priced at $49 each with discount of over 60%.Established in 2010, CedCommerce has been involved in 1000+ woocommerce e-commerce web development and customizations project. The company also offers multichannel sales extensions for woocommerce users allowing them to sell on the largest marketplace websites of the world. And recently the company became Official Walmart Partner. The other popular multichannel sales extensions are Walmart Woocommerce integration and Jet Woocommerce Integration extension.