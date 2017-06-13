News By Tag
Woocommerce Users: Now, sell on Amazon and eBay for as low as $49
Aiding Woocommerce sellers in their multi channel sales aspirations, CedCommerce's Amazon Woocommerce Integration and Woocommerce eBay integration extensions, now available at $49.
Earlier priced at $149, the discount is in line with CedCommerce's Summer Discount Sale earlier offered to Magento Clients. The total discount exceeds the 60% of the original price.
Features and Specifications:
The extension compatible with latest release of Woocommerce 3.0.0 enables sellers perform online sales related actions and operations:
1. Bulk Action features for product upload, product edit, product enable and disable operations
2. Facilitates items' data validations in accordance with eBay and Amazon guidelines
3. Auto order acknowledge and product import from the WooCommerce panel
4. Real-time product information synchronization with eBay and Amazon, and more...
Who can use it?
All the Woocommerce users based out of U.S. can take benefit of this discount and start offering their products at Amazon, and for eBay, Woocommerce users of U.S., Australia, Canada, Malaysia, U.K., Phillipines, and Singapore can benefit from the discount currently being offered.
Availability and Pricing
Both the extensions, Amazon Woocommerce integration and Woocommerce eBay integration, can be downloaded from the Cedcommerce's website by following the given links http://cedcommerce.com/
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, CedCommerce has been involved in 1000+ woocommerce e-commerce web development and customizations project. The company also offers multichannel sales extensions for woocommerce users allowing them to sell on the largest marketplace websites of the world. And recently the company became Official Walmart Partner. The other popular multichannel sales extensions are Walmart Woocommerce integration and Jet Woocommerce Integration extension.
Media Contact
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
