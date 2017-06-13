 
Industrial switch with PoE and M12 according to EN 50155

The switches certified in accordance with EN 50155 are developed for the most stringent industrial requirements and designed for robust continuous operation in harsh environments with changing environmental conditions
 
 
PoE industrial switch TGPS-1080-M12 from Acceed
PoE industrial switch TGPS-1080-M12 from Acceed
 
June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The industrial switch TGPS-1080-M12 has eight 10/100/1000Base-T(X) interfaces realised as M12 connectors. The switch meets the requirements in accordance with EN 50155 for electronics in rail vehicles and can therefore withstand the tough requirements regarding the ambient temperature, humidity, soiling, vibration, voltage fluctuation, cooling and electromagnetic compatibility.

The ORing switches which are certified in accordance with EN 50155 are developed for the most stringent industrial requirements and designed for robust continuous operation in harsh environments with changing environmental conditions. Typical areas of application include rail vehicles, construction vehicles, driverless transport systems as well as further rail, transport and logistics applications. However, with their extremely high reliability and robustness they are also preferred for use for demanding stationary applications in industrial environments.

The industrial switch TGPS-1080-M12 has eight Ethernet interfaces with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and these are realised as waterproof M12 connectors. Four of these interfaces (two pairs) are redundant bypass connectors, thus meeting the specific requirements pertaining to failure safety from the European Standard EN 50155. Thanks to the PoE function, which provides 60 or 120W via the network cables depending on input voltage, a separate power supply for the devices connected is not necessary, making additional safety possible due to the omission of cables.

When in operation, a broad ambient temperature range from -40 to +70°C is permissible. The full metal housing has the dimensions 125 x 65 x 196 mm. The dual voltage input for 12 to 57V DC has overvoltage protection. A relay output (5-pin, A-coded) with 3A capacity is also realised as a waterproof M12 connector. Three LEDs signalise readiness for operation and warn at both voltage inputs in case of failure.

acceed's portfolio incorporates more than 100 products with EN 50155 certification. In addition to a multitude of technical information on all aspects of industrial communication technology, acceed provides fast access to ORing's full product portfolio on its website (www.acceed.net/oring). acceed GmbH has specialised in industrial communication and automation for several decades, acts worldwide and is also able to supply large quantities from its own warehouses at favourable terms as quickly as possible.

Contact
Acceed GmbH
+49 211 938898-0
support@acceed.com
