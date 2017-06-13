Healthcare BPO Market Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2023

P&S Market Research2

-- The global healthcare business process outsourcing market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/healthcare-bpo-market) is witnessing significant growth, due to technological advancements in healthcare IT sector and increasing demand for reducing healthcare costs. The tenth revision of International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Health Related Problems (ICD-10), emergence of biologics and massive unexplored healthcare BPO market in the emerging economies are creating ample opportunities for the growth of the global healthcare BPO market. Healthcare reforms across the globe and adoption of healthcare BPO by major pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies are supporting the demand of cost effective and improved healthcare system.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/healthcare-bpo-marketHealthcare BPO is the practice of outsourcing business operations by healthcare providers, payers and organizations. Healthcare BPO has several advantages, such as availability of skilled workforce at low cost, reduction in training and administrative costs, and high profitability for healthcare organizations, payers, and providers. In addition, healthcare BPO also improves the quality of patient care, while reducing the investment required for infrastructure.The global healthcare BPO market is segmented into pharmaceuticals outsourcing, providers outsourcing, and payers outsourcing. The pharmaceutical outsourcing segment leads the global healthcare BPO market. The pharmaceuticals outsourcing segment can be further categorized as contract manufacturing organizations (CMO), contract research organizations (CRO) and non-clinical services. The healthcare providers outsourcing segment includes medical transcription, medical billing, medical coding, and finance and accounts. The healthcare payers outsourcing segment includes customer care and member services, HR services, claims processing, and finance and accounts.Some of the factors driving the growth of the global healthcare BPO market are increasing healthcare costs, advancement in the healthcare IT technology, lack of skilled professionals and increasing demand for improved healthcare. In addition, the high cost associated with R&D and manufacturing of drugs and reduced productivity is compelling the major pharmaceuticals companies to outsource their business processes. However, data security and privacy concerns, unforeseen costs, and difference in the regulatory processes within different countries are restraining the growth of the global healthcare BPO market.Some of the major players operating in the global healthcare BPO market are Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (a part of Tata Group), Genpact, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cognizant, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Covance Inc., Infosys Limited, Lonza Group Ltd. and Quintiles Inc.