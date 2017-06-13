Next Generation Red-Fluorescent Calcium Indicators CaTM-2 & CaSiR-1

Goryo Chemical's CalFluor™ is a series of fluorescent probes comprising red-fluorescent CaTM and near-infrared CaSiR to detect calcium ions. Both dyes are suitable for multicolor imaging with other green-fluorescent dyes/protein such as GFP.

Ca2+ imaging of mouse cranial nerve

-- Goryo Chemical, Japan, distributed in Europe by MoBiTec GmbH, Germany, is a manufacturer of high-end next generation fluorescent probes and research chemicals for diverse life science applications.CaTM-2™ and CaTM-2™ AM, the cell membrane-permeable derivative, are red-fluorescent calcium probes based on TokyoMagenta, a new red-colored fluorophore. They are suited to analyze calcium ion concentrations in solution or the cytoplasm of cells and emit fluorescence with high sensitivity in response to Ca. The fluorescence emission maximum is at 609 nm.The fluorescence emission maximum of near-infrared CaSiR-1™ and CaSiR-1™ AM is at 664 nm.Owing to the spectral characteristics multicolor imaging is possible with CaTM-2™ or CaSiR-1™ in combination with fluorescent dyes or proteins of which the fluorescence emission is in the UV or green/orange area such as Hoechst, Fluorescein, Rhodamine, GFP, YFP, etc. Near-infrared fluorophores are favorable in terms of greater tissue penetration, reduced overlap with background autofluorescence, and the excitation exerts less phototoxicity to cells and tissues.• Fluoresce in the deep-red region• Deeper tissue penetration• Reduced background autofluorescence• Reduced phototoxicity to cells and tissues• Detect Caat high sensitivity• Visualize fluctuation of Cain cytoplasmNext to CaTM-2™ and CaSiR-1™ MoBiTec offers a range of further ion indicators. Please inquire for details: info@mobitec.com(Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.