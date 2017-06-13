 
Obabuji.com Has Launched a New Website knowm as "Obabuji E-Shala" for Student

Obabuji.com present an e-shala for students or who wants to learn digital marketing. Obabuji is the best company in Indore for digital marketing.
 
INDORE, India - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Obabuji present an E-Shala for students or who wants to learn digital marketing. Obabuji.com is the best company in Indore for digital marketing. They offer a certificate course in digital marketing. Classes starts from 1st July 2017 registration started. They provide certification, End term project, one on one interaction, industry interaction, case study learning, how to use digital marketing tools like adwords, Facebook marketing, email marketing, YouTube marketing ,Google analytics, webmaster and so on.Practical work on live projects. They provide a better experience to students or learners because now-a-days experienced person gets better opportunities.

Obabuji is planning to offer digital marketing course Obabuji E-Shala for students to know all about digital marketing. After India is getting toward digitization it is a superior term to get into it. The Purpose of this company is aware about digital marketing and what it should be and how to doing it. This course for all the people who want their future in digital industry, or who switch their company into digitization. It is necessary somehow because for looking for something we open our phone and Google it.
Obabuji is Digital Marketing and Mobile Application Development Company not only application development, but web designing, pay per click marketing, search engine optimization and customer relationship management. obabuji.com is a united, next-generation agency with digital at its core focused on driving rich engagement for many of the world's leading brands. For more detail visit http://www.obabujieshala.com Contact on 9039000015 & Mail- obabujieshala@gmail.com

