50% Off In Diamonds At Genus Jewels From June 1 To 15

Avail 50% Off in Diamonds (Featured Items) at Genus Jewels Online Store from June 1 to 15!
 
 
KANATA, Ontario - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- "Genus Jewels" has brought to you yet another exciting offer this June. This time it's about the most precious Diamond jewelry. You can avail huge 50% off in diamonds featured on the New Summer Arrivals section. The offer is valid from June 01 to 15. You won't get such incredible offers every day, so make the most of it. Limited period offer and you only have 15 days to buy some most awaited stunning diamond jewelry at half rates. Make this purchase the best purchase of your life. This June is going to be special and simply the month of the year. Go to the Summer New Arrivals section for the featured diamond items and make them your own before someone else grabs this opportunity.

If you are a low-budget man or lady who still has a weakness for beautiful ornaments, Genus Jewels is the store for you. They have a fantastic collection of quality ornaments, beauty accessories and smart collectibles available at significantly low costs. This ensures that anyone can buy jewelry and accessories without being worried about their tight budget. With a sensible range of jewelry items available at discounted rates Genus Jewels is the first choice of a working woman.

Genus Jewels is a Canadian departmental store that offers a huge range of trendy ornaments and fashion accessories primarily for middle class working women, who don't have a high amount to spend on jewelry and collectibles. The store gives huge discounts and amazing offers throughout the year to make sure their customers get the best for the best every time they visit the store. All products are 100% original and FREE Shipping is available in all parts of Ontario.

To explore more about the store, you may check out their online store: https://www.genusjewels.com/

Business-Residential Address:

Genusjewels.com, 11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9

76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0

Contact
Genus Jewels
16132710116
admin@genusjewels.com
