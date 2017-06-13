News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share & Forecast to 2022
Anesthesia Machines is expected to be the largest segment in equipment type in terms of market revenue. Hospitals accounted for the largest market revenue and ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical Instruments is expected to be the largest market revenue and accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. North America is expected to be the largest market revenue followed by Europe. However Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in the market include Philips Healthcare, Getinge Group, Medtronic, Inc., Berchtold Corporation, Steris Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Mizuho SOI, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Trumpf Medical and ValleyLab.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Equipment Type Covered:
• Surgical Imaging Devices
o Mini C-Arms
o Mobile C-Arms
• Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors
• Operating Tables
o General Operating Tables
o Specialty Operating Tables
• Anesthesia Machines
• Operating Lights
o Halogen Lights
o LED Lights
• Electrosurgical Units
Supplies Type Covered:
• Surgical Instruments
• Accessories
• Disposable Materials
• Other Operating Room (OR) Supplies
o Circuits
o Safety products
o Kidney trays
o Table pads
o Procedure trays & packs
o Battery handles
End Users Covered:
• Hospitals
• Outpatient Facilities
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse