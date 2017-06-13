 
News By Tag
* ORE&S Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share & Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* ORE&S Market

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market accounted for $24.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $32.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries and Rising geriatric population coupled with growing number of surgeries are the factors driving the market growth. Unfavourable Healthcare Reforms in the U.S is restraining the market.

Anesthesia Machines is expected to be the largest segment in equipment type in terms of market revenue. Hospitals accounted for the largest market revenue and ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical Instruments is expected to be the largest market revenue and accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. North America is expected to be the largest market revenue followed by Europe. However Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Philips Healthcare, Getinge Group, Medtronic, Inc., Berchtold Corporation, Steris Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Mizuho SOI, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Trumpf Medical and ValleyLab.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/operating-room-equipmen...

Equipment Type Covered:
• Surgical Imaging Devices
o Mini C-Arms
o Mobile C-Arms
• Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors
• Operating Tables
o General Operating Tables
o Specialty Operating Tables
• Anesthesia Machines
• Operating Lights
o Halogen Lights
o LED Lights
• Electrosurgical Units

Supplies Type Covered:
• Surgical Instruments
• Accessories
• Disposable Materials
• Other Operating Room (OR) Supplies
o Circuits
o Safety products
o Kidney trays
o Table pads
o Procedure trays & packs
o Battery handles

End Users Covered:
• Hospitals
• Outpatient Facilities
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/operating-room-equipment-supplies-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:ORE&S Market
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share