Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share & Forecast to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market accounted for $24.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $32.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries and Rising geriatric population coupled with growing number of surgeries are the factors driving the market growth. Unfavourable Healthcare Reforms in the U.S is restraining the market.Anesthesia Machines is expected to be the largest segment in equipment type in terms of market revenue. Hospitals accounted for the largest market revenue and ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical Instruments is expected to be the largest market revenue and accessories segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. North America is expected to be the largest market revenue followed by Europe. However Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.Some of the key players in the market include Philips Healthcare, Getinge Group, Medtronic, Inc., Berchtold Corporation, Steris Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Mizuho SOI, Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd., Trumpf Medical and ValleyLab.• Surgical Imaging Deviceso Mini C-Armso Mobile C-Arms• Multi-Parameter Patient Monitors• Operating Tableso General Operating Tableso Specialty Operating Tables• Anesthesia Machines• Operating Lightso Halogen Lightso LED Lights• Electrosurgical Units• Surgical Instruments• Accessories• Disposable Materials• Other Operating Room (OR) Supplieso Circuitso Safety productso Kidney trayso Table padso Procedure trays & packso Battery handles• Hospitals• Outpatient Facilities• Ambulatory Surgery Centers• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/operating-room-equipment-supplies-market