Telepresence robots enable people to attend meetings remotely, homebound students to attend classes, physicians to virtually diagnose patients in remote hospital wards, and travelers to enjoy a real-time tour of new places. Global demand for telepresence robots in 2025 will advance to $5.11 billion. This represents an exponential increase yearly in terms of annual revenue between 2016 and 2025, and a cumulative capital sales of billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial increase of tele-conference, tele-education, remote monitoring, tele-healthcare, virtual tourism, and tele-socialization.Global Telepresence Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Business, Healthcare, Education, Others), Robot Mobility and Geography is based on a comprehensive research of the telepresence robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and some national markets by application over the forecast years is included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global telepresence robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global telepresence robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD's Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.Highlighted with 23 tables and 57 figures, this 133-page report provides comprehensive data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.