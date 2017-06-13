 
Creta Maris beach to be included among the Sustainable Beaches of t

Creta Maris Beach Resort & Costa Nostrum – Sustainable Beaches cooperation
 
 
HERAKLION, Greece - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Creta Maris Beach Resort and Costa Nostrum signed a cooperation agreement to certify the Kastri/ Creta Maris beach as a sustainable Costa Nostrum beach - Sustainable Beaches.

In the context of the resort's Sustainable operation and aiming to improve the quality of the tourism, protect the environment, increase the satisfaction of tourists, and promote the principles of sustainability, Creta Maris Beach Resort decided to begin the necessary process for the certification of the beach of Kastri / Creta Maris as a sustainable beach of Costa Nostrum - Sustainable Beaches.

The new cooperation was sealed by the signing of the Cooperation Agreement by Mr. Andreas Metaxas, CEO of Creta Maris Beach Resort and Mr. Vasilis Zisimopoulos, CEO and Founder of Costa Nostrum Ltd. Both sides declared optimistic about the new cooperation, which is about to offer the greatest possible environmental upgrade and further promotion of the coastal ecosystem.

Photos: Mr. Andreas Metaxas, CEO of Metaxas Group of Companies, Mr. Nikos Vlassiadis, General Manager of Creta Maris Beach Resort and Mr. Vasilis Zisimopoulos, CEO and Founder of Costa Nostrum Ltd..

About Creta Maris Beach Resort:

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.

About Costa Nostrum:

The Certification Standard for Sustainable Management and Development of the Mediterranean Beaches - Costa Nostrum® is an original and innovative "tool" that can objectively guarantee the sustainable development of the Mediterranean beaches, primarily by defending the environment, greatly contributing to the financial development of the region around sustainable Costa Nostrum® beaches and, of course by ensuring social cohesion and prosperity of the citizens of the region.

Please find pictures of the event on high resolution on the below link:

https://we.tl/ak6njKZhl7

Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site:

http://www.maris.gr/media/image-library.aspx

Contact
Creta Maris Beach Resort
Mrs Faye Papaioannou
***@cretamaris.gr
Click to Share