Julia Buckley Fitness Offers Internet Fame to Women in their 30's and 40's

One of Britain's best-known fitness trainers is on a mission to inspire women over 30 and help them get into the best shape of their lives. Julia Buckley has released a new 12-week fitness programme, 'XTI'.

-- The release of 'XTI' coincides with the launch of Julia Buckley's newly redesigned website, juliabuckleyfitness.com.With a background of hating school sports as a child and only developing a passion for fitness in her thirties, Julia Buckley is keen to dispel the myth that once women are over 30 they should accept plummeting fitness levels and that their bodies will inevitably get weaker, slower and less lean."At 40, I'm in the best shape of my life and this is certainly achievable for most women in their 30's, 40's and even beyond," says Julia with confidence fuelled by years of experience as a fitness trainer. Rallying against the current trend for 20-something Instagram stars to be hailed as the faces of fitness, Julia encourages older women not to be intimidated by the constant stream of youthful images they may be seeing on their social media feeds. She believes that both in real life and online there has to be space and appreciation for athletic women of any age."Women over 30 are always telling me they find it depressing that their age group is not well represented in fitness marketing. It's like fitness is not for them anymore," explains Buckley."The great thing about social media is that all of us can be content creators – if we want to see change we can be it, show it and make it happen. It only takes enough of us coming together. We represent ourselves and have to celebrate and support each other right now."Julia is offering anyone following her 'XTI' program the chance to be featured on her social media channels by using the hashtag #JuliaBfit. Participants can gain the support of Julia's thousands of followers, feel supported in their fitness journey and inspire others to join in. "Public accountability is a fantastic way to stay motivated. As well as making a statement and celebrating fitness for real women, we're leveraging accountability to reach our own fitness goals," says Julia.'XTI' was primarily designed to help women burn excess fat through performing functional exercise that sculpts the body while making it agile, flexible and strong. For many people a lean, defined look is an important motivator for fitness training but experiencing athletic prowess for the first time is often an eye opening experience."I'm living proof that women can get into great shape in their 30's and 40's. And I'm not just talking about being able to jog after a bus or touch our toes. I'm talking sprinting faster, jumping higher, lifting heavier and moving with a fantastic feeling of freedom and flexibility. It's about building a Wonder Woman's body and feeling like a superhero!" says Julia Buckley.The 12-week training programme offers a gradual and rapid fitness progression through Julia's unique Unified Metabolic Strength and Conditioning (UMSC). For beginners, all exercises can be modified to suit their level and all modifications are explained in detail."Following my comprehensive fitness programme requires effort, time, sweat and determination but the rewards are literally life-changing. You will be transformed in body and mind," says Buckley.After three months, Julia will pick a winning transformation from images posted with the #juliabfit tag (a "before and after" photo) to be profiled on her blog. The winner will also receive 6 months Premium Membership in the Julia Buckley Fitness Online Gym.Based in London, Julia Buckley is one of Britain's top fitness trainers, transforming bodies across the world. Previously a renowned journalist, Julia is the author of the best-selling book and a 12-week training program, The Fat Burn Revolution (Bloomsbury). She has been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Huffington Post UK, Evening Standard, ITV This Morning, and many others.The Julia Buckley Fitness Online Gym is an inclusive virtual space inviting everybody to make healthy changes to their lifestyle. Offering exclusive fitness courses, a supportive community, pep-talks and Q&A sessions with Julia, as well as direct coaching in a private forum, The Julia Buckley Fitness Online Gym is everything you need to get into the shape of your life.