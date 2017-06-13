 
News By Tag
* On-demand Laundry Market
* On Demand Grocery Market
* On demand helicopter services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413


Indonesia On-Demand Services Market Outlook to 2021-Ken Research

The on-demand economy is revolutionizing consumer behavior across developing countries with the number of companies and their penetration into various markets expanding at an accelerating pace.
 
 
Industry Growth On Demand Services
Industry Growth On Demand Services
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* On-demand Laundry Market
* On Demand Grocery Market
* On demand helicopter services

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Gurgaon - Haryana - India

Subject:
* Products

GURGAON, India - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- ·         The advent of international and domestic transport and delivery companies including Uber and Go-Jek have further streamlined the on-demand services market in the country

·         Increasing Demand for Ride Sharing and Two-Wheeler Transport Services and Technological Advancements through Mergers and Acquisitions

The On-Demand Economy is defined as an economic activity created by technology companies that fulfill consumer demand through the immediate provisioning of goods and services. The rising number of individuals making everyday purchases through smartphones will drive the revenue of the on-demand services market in the country. On-demand service providers are faced with many challenges in this market, the most crucial constraint being thin margins. Given their business model and substantial labor needs, reducing margins translates to less profit per transaction. For on-demand service providers, profitability requires significant growth in scale of operations in densely populated areas.

Another important element that on-demand companies need to address to stay ahead of the competition is effective communication. When a customer expects services to be rendered in a fast manner, on-demand companies can't afford to keep them waiting. In addition, on-demand services must be near users, as proximity is a major logistical issue. As the on-demand economy matures, more successful companies will consume smaller ones. Companies with large capital backing will continue to handle multiple on-demand services at once while pure play companies will look to focus on a single service segment to garner a bulk customer base.

Ken Research in its latest study, "Indonesia On-Demand Services Market Outlook to 2021 (https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and...)" suggests that Go-Jek, Grab and Uber Indonesia will continue to dominate this space. However, these players will witness rising competition from emerging players including Seekmi, HappyFresh and Alfacart in the coming years.

Indonesia On-Demand Services Market is projected to achieve a positive CAGR of 40.0% during the period 2016-2021. A major factor that will further augment revenues of the on-demand economy and incentivize more companies to enter this space will be the increasing VC funding coupled with companies further developing their own payments gateway.

Related Reports by Ken Research

Philippines Online Classifieds Market Outlook to 2021 - Growing Real Estate Market & Demand For Used Cars to Gain Traction In Future (https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and...)

India Online Fashion Market to 2021 - Elevating Sales in Tier II And Tier III Cities is Expected to Fuel The Market In Future

India Hyperlocal Market Outlook to 2020 - Driven by Surge in Number of Startups and Series of Funding

Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Media Contact
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta
+91 1244230204
***@kenresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kenresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:On-demand Laundry Market, On Demand Grocery Market, On demand helicopter services
Industry:Technology
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Financial market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share