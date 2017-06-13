News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A trough act to follow. When the going gets trough, the trough get going!
We offer a large range of hygienic wash troughs, from knee operated to automatic, there's a variety of customised options to suit you. You can either mount them to the wall or have them free standing on pedestals. Due the premium 304 grade stainless steel we use our troughs are heavy! Attaching the trough to a wall allows space below but if the wall cannot handle the weight, our pedestals can with ingenious stability.
All our wash troughs are hands-free for convenience. So we offer knee operated or Infra-red sensor taps. With knee operated taps they're simple and effective, and with no electronics, it's cheaper and easier to clean. But if tech is the way for you our infra-red sensor taps will more than do the job. A sleek super hygienic design and motion activated they may be the way forward for you. However to maintain the infra-red taps, you will need easy access as well as a completely shrouded skirt and a battery or access to the mains for the sensor.
Another modification option to your trough is whether to get a heater or a mixer valve. A heater being perfect when the water mains only provides cold water, but a heater will need to connect to a power supply. The mixer valve is the cost effective choice but you may have to wait for hot water, whereas the heater is instant!
View them on our website www.teknomek.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse