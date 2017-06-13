News By Tag
Outstanding Commercial Space for changing your business life style
Now the Gaur group launched the new commercial project of Gaur City Center at Noida extension with the entire premium and other facilities.
And it is surrounded by the greenery spaces that make your customers feel fresh and happy for shopping in your shop without any trouble. On the other hand all the connectivity's are situated nearby the Gaur City Center that helps to the customers for easily visiting the mall without any trouble.
It has many features that help to mountain your business growth freely like 24 hour power backup, security systems, high speed elevator, multiplex, hotels, car parking facilities and much more. And then the cost of price of the Gaur City Center is affordable for you can shop this commercial space within your budget. The cost is suitable for all kinds of people to buy their dreaming commercial spaces with all the facilities.
