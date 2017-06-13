Outstanding Commercial Space for changing your business life style

Now the Gaur group launched the new commercial project of Gaur City Center at Noida extension with the entire premium and other facilities.

Contact

9582279644

***@glorice.com 9582279644

End

-- If you are looking for the luxuries commercial space with reliable features, now you can access because the Gaur dream homes provides the luxuries commercial space for you. They are most leading and familiar real estate group and they long years of experience in both commercial and residential projects developments. Now the Gaur group launched the new commercial project of Gaur City Center at Noida extension with the entire premium and other facilities.And it is surrounded by the greenery spaces that make your customers feel fresh and happy for shopping in your shop without any trouble. On the other hand all the connectivity's are situated nearby the Gaur City Center that helps to the customers for easily visiting the mall without any trouble.It has many features that help to mountain your business growth freely like 24 hour power backup, security systems, high speed elevator, multiplex, hotels, car parking facilities and much more. And then the cost of price of the Gaur City Center is affordable for you can shop this commercial space within your budget. The cost is suitable for all kinds of people to buy their dreaming commercial spaces with all the facilities.