Fridays Boracay Extends 55% Off Deal Until December 2017

Fridays Boracay extends its Last Minute Deal until December 2017. You'll get not only 55% room discount but also ultra convenience by taking advantage of this website-exclusive promo.
 
 
BORACAY ISLAND, Philippines - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Fridays Boracay extends its Last Minute Deal until December 2017. You'll get not only 55% room discount but also ultra convenience by taking advantage of this promo. This website-exclusive deal lets you enjoy a beachfront accommodation, plus a set of valuable inclusions.

Here's a summary of the promo:

LAST MINUTE DEAL

Treat: 55% room discount

Booking and Stay Period: Up to December 19, 2017

Condition: Reserve a room at most 35 days before your check-in date

Inclusions:

- Set breakfast

- Welcome drinks

- Welcome lei

This extended special rate is offered on the hotel in Boracay's website at http://www.fridaysboracay.com/ (http://www.fridaysboracay.com/). To begin reserving a room, guests must click the "Check availability and prices" button, which launches the hotel's direct-booking engine powered by DirectWithHotels. They will then be asked to select their travel dates, pick a room, and settle the required prepayment with a valid credit card. Instant confirmation is guaranteed, and all transactions are protected by Trustwave and DigiCert.

Promo details and policies may change without prior notice, but reservations finalized before any adjustments will still be honored.

Offering first-rate beachfron Boracay accommodation, Fridays provides a quality stay above all else with the following array of hotel features:

- Rustic rooms and suites that are appointed with an air-conditioning, TV with cable channels, DVD player, NDD and IDD phones, mini-bar, refrigerator, and offee and tea amenities

- Restaurants that serve a wide variety of dishes from Filipino and Asian to American, Mediterranean, and European; and a bakery that offers home-made specialty cakes and pastries

- Massage treatments (hilot, ventosa, Swedish, Shiatsu, aromatherapy, and more), foot spa, manicure, pedicure, waxing, and paraffin treatment

- Cultural show and fire dance show every Friday night

- Boat rental and transportation services and a freshwater swimming pool

- Free Wi-Fi Internet access, business center, and laundry service

To know more about this hotel in Boracay, interested parties may visit http://www.fridaysboracay.com/.

Fridays Boracay

White Beach, Station 1

Boracay Island, Malay

5608 Aklan

Philippines

Phone Number: 63.36.2886200

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
