Kahraman Ramadan Tent reflects tourism potential, strong business growth in Ajman
The Kahraman Ramadan Tent, backed by a vast array of government agencies in Ajman, is sponsored by the Department of Land & Real Estate Regulation – the state-run institution mandated with regulating the real estate activities and developments in Ajman.
With their involvement, the government agencies and establishments look at catapulting Ajman as the preferred tourism and real estate destination. The government has taken upon itself the mantle of supporting businesses in Ajman to boost the development march.
Thanks to the government's efforts, Ajman has achieved unprecedented success across sectors. The Emirate welcomed over 134,000 guests in the first quarter of 2017, and registered over 375,000 guest nights. In real estate sector, Ajman has witnessed robust activity with surging investor interests year-on-year.
The Kahraman Ramadan Tent has it all – unparalleled style, immaculate service and the spirit of generosity which will make the Holy Month one to truly remember. The Tent, which has designated special enclosures for Royals and VIPs, can accommodate about 350 guests at any point of time. The Iftar and Suhoor feature a host of local and regional culinary delights and traditional dishes, prepared by a team of world-class chefs.
H.E. Yafea Al Faraj the Executive Director of the Real–Estate Regulatory Agency, said: "Ajman is already carving a niche in the real estate sector, and we aim to celebrate this through our network at the Kahraman Ramadan Tent. The Department of Land & Real Estate Regulation has played a pivotal role in supporting businesses, particular for entrepreneurs eyeing strong growth in real estate ventures. The increasing interest among real estate investors goes in line with the strategic objectives to achieve Ajman Vision 2021."
Zeina Bcherrawi, Co-CEO at Kiwi Events, said: "The Kahraman Ramadan Tent offers a luxurious setting that offers an unforgettable experience for every guest. The real motivation for setting up the tent was the support from the Government of Ajman, Ajman Tourism and Department of Land & Real Estate Regulation, who have brought Ajman on to the international business map. The Ramadan Tent is a reflection of Ajman's attractions, hospitality offerings and real estate growth, which make the Emirate both a destination of choice for tourists as also an important investments destination on the regional real estate map."
In a nutshell, the Kahraman Ramadan Tent mirrors the success of the Ajman as an emerging business destination and encapsulates the strong government's role in making this possible.
About Kiwi Events
Established in 2011 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a branch in Ajman, Kiwi Events is a leading events company offering the entire gamut of events planning and execution services. With over fifteen years of collective expertise and latest practices among its team members, Kiwi Events has it all to help its customers in transforming tiny ideas into big and impactful events – be it event planning, event management, corporate events, video production, weddings, MICE, conference and exhibition planning among others – right from conceptualization to delivery. To learn more, log into https://www.facebook.com/
