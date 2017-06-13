 
Celebrate Eid at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Feast on a lavish Eid Brunch in an exquisite setting at the VIP Majlis in Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel.
 
 
Bahi
Bahi
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Feast on a lavish Eid Brunch in an exquisite setting at the VIP Majlis in Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. The sumptuous buffet, that will be available on the first two days of Eid, will feature a wide variety of Arabic and International specialties with live cooking stations and an assortment of gourmet sweets.

Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, said, "Eid is a very special time for families and we have got a superb festive programme at the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. Whether you wish to have a large gathering of family and friends, or simply an intimate dining experience, join us for a memorable experience. Our team will ensure that you and your guests have a great time in the magnificent setting of our VIP Majlis. In addition to an exceptional spread of authentic Arabic and international delicacies we have got a whole lot activities and entertainment lined up for children."

Special Eid Brunch
•    Venue: VIP Majlis at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
•    1pm – 4pm on 25 & 26 June
•    AED 149 per person including unlimited soft beverages
•    Special activities for Kids: bouncy castle, face painting, balloon binder
•    Children below 6 years dine free & from 6 to 12 years enjoy 50% discount
•    The price is inclusive of 10% municipality fees & 10% service charge

For Reservations call +971 6 701 8888

About Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel
Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, is a picturesque sanctuary conveniently located 22 km from Dubai International Airport and 11 km from Sharjah International Airport.  Set on a private beach, this alluring hideaway is a heritage resort with a modern spirit. Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf, the resort is a destination unto itself. Balancing world-class facilities with the legendary Arabian hospitality, it offers 254 rooms, suites and serviced residences, a remarkable range of restaurants and lounges, fabulous meeting and event venues including the largest ballroom in the Northern Emirates ideal for weddings and conventions, as well as an array of leisure and recreation options at Lifestyle Club featuring a Spa and state-of-the-art fitness facility. A magical experience awaits you here.

For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-pr.com
http://www.mpj-pr.com

