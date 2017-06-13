Scoliosis Awareness Month - June

Month of June marks the beginning of 'Scoliosis Awareness Month' every year across the world to help people who are struggling with such spinal deformity.

Scoliosis- Awareness- month1

End

-- Month of June marks the beginning of '' every year across the world. The term scoliosis describes a health condition in which. It may adversely impact patient's health by causing debilitating pain over a period of time. Main intent of celebrating scoliosis event on a major scale is to make people aware of this ailment in terms of its symptoms, causes, risk factors, available treatment methods, and necessary lifestyle changes. Various medical care organizations come together and conduct healthcare campaigns to express their views on managing irregularity of spine provoked by scoliosis. Common objective remains to help people and their loved ones who are struggling with such spinal deformity.Condition of scoliosis mostly appears due toand. It may result in chronic back pain condition and serious lung and heart damage if not treated timely. In most instances, scoliosis emerges during the phase before puberty in children. Medical experts reveal that girls are more likely to suffer from this spinal problem as compared to boys. Risk of getting scoliosis increases significantly in people with a family history of this disease.Curved spine, uneven shoulders, and waistline are the most prominent. In addition to this, patients may also have ribs sticking out on one side of body which may hamper their daily activities like wearing clothes or playing any type of sports. It may progress over time and cause intense back pain. Children may have to cut down social functioning and limit physical activities. They may not be able to fully enjoy like other normal children. Along with physical state, scoliosis may also impact their psychological state of being and lead to depression. It may create hurdles in normal development of child. Parents must consult a well-trainedto help children and maximize their quality of life.Spine specialists may ask for a detailed medical report of child to parents. At first, they may perform a physical evaluation to figure out the degree of spinal curvature. In mild cases, no specific treatment is needed. Patients just need to maintain a regular exercise routine and visit doctor's clinic from time to time for a health check-up. However, if the spinal curve causes harsh pain, then doctors will design an apt treatment plan. A precise diagnosis of scoliosis can be conducted with the help of imaging tests such as. Respective spine surgeons will suggest the most suitable diagnostic procedures depending on patient's symptoms.Doctors may suggest wearing a brace to children with moderate spinal curve during their developmental stage. It may not necessarily cure the condition, but it can minimize further progression of curvature to a greater extent. In majority of cases, spine surgeons utilize a brace made up of plastic material. These braces enable a child to participate in various sports and enjoy many physical activities which were restricted earlier. When curve has progressed considerably, then doctors may advise a spine surgery to correct the deformity. Spinal fusion surgery is most widely performed scoliosis surgery across the globe. During this spine surgery, the spinal vertebrae are joined together so that it does not cause any movement. Surgeons use various components like hooks, rods, and screws to hold spine in a normal or straight position. Children should follow doctor's instruction to heal at a faster pace.is a renowned healthcare company in the list of world-class spine care providers. Medical experts at Travcure are primarily focused on providingto patients battling spinal deformities like scoliosis. They have a good association with health care organizations andpracticing in countries like India, Turkey, Germany, United Arab Emirates, and South Korea. Team Travcure works hard to help international patients seeking spine treatments and surgeries like spinal fusion surgery at affordable rates. They help overseas patients to get medical visa within a short span of time. In addition to this, they offer recuperation holiday packages to promote a faster recovery.On occasion of '', Travcure has come up with cost-effective treatment plans to help global patients seeking best scoliosis spine surgery. Travcure has also started a free online consultation service where international patients can contact top medical experts and discuss regarding their health and understand which treatment would be beneficial for them.International patients just need to visit their website for a detailed information on available spine surgeries and other medical treatments.